NFL ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH KRISTIN JUSZCZYK, EMMA GREDE AND FANATICS TO LAUNCH APPAREL BRAND 'OFF SEASON'

Off Season has been granted the official use of NFL players' names and numbers through a license with the NFL Players Association and will develop product highlighting numerous NFL stars. The debut collection will represent five NFL teams—the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills—offering puffer vests, puffer jackets and long coats that highlight players from each team in Juszczyk's signature spliced designs.

Fanatics' partnership with Off Season, the NFL and NFLPA is part of the brand's commitment and ambition to deliver bold, on-trend merchandise for fans across categories.

"Off Season was born out of my passion for high design and the desire to elevate NFL fan apparel into something truly unique," says Kristin Juszczyk, co-founder of Off Season. "For years, I've been reimagining what team pride can look like, but seeing the incredible response from other players' wives, celebrity fans and everyday supporters showed me this could be something bigger."

As a self-taught designer who captured national attention with her bold gameday looks, Juszczyk initially outfitted herself and others for the San Francisco 49ers and her husband, Kyle Juszczyk's games. With Off Season, Kristin brings creativity and craftsmanship to the forefront. Her designs, worn by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Gwen Stefani and Simone Biles, blend high-fashion aesthetics with team-centric details.

"Fashion has increasingly become an integral part of gameday culture, allowing us to collaborate with a roster of brands to deliver stylish and distinctive apparel to fans," said Xaimara Coss, director of licensing at the NFL. "Off Season marks a significant evolution in our licensed merchandise, transforming one individual's fandom-inspired designs into one of the NFL's most sought-after collaborations."

Paired with British businesswoman, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Emma Grede, Off Season is poised to fill a gap in the market, combining premium materials, unisex sizing and elevated designs that resonate with fans.

"With Off Season, we're offering fans a unique opportunity to merge fashion and fandom seamlessly," says Emma Grede, co-founder of Off Season. "Off Season represents a new vision for sports-inspired style, we know fans want to wear and support their teams outside game day and 'Off Season' promises a collection for exactly that."

"Partnering with Kristin and the NFL and Fanatics to bring Off Season to life has been an incredible journey. This debut collection is just the beginning, and we're thrilled to share our vision for redefining fan apparel with the world. We can't wait to reveal what's next as we continue to expand and innovate this category."

The debut collection from Off Season showcases a versatile lineup of unisex vests, puffer jackets and long coats crafted to suit all genders and available in sizes XS–XXXL. Combining bold aesthetics with premium quality, the collection features pricing tiers that start at $295 USD for vests, $375 USD for jackets and $495 USD for long coats.

About Off Season

Kristin Juszczyk and Emma Grede's new brand, Off Season, is redefining traditional fan gear by merging fashion and design with elevated team apparel that goes beyond the stadium tailgate. Launched in January 2025, Off Season combines Kristin's signature style—custom fan apparel adored by athletes, celebrities, and fans—with Emma's expertise as one of America's leading female entrepreneurs to bring this vision to life on a larger scale.

Known for her bold, spliced designs and premium quality, Kristin has built a reputation for reimagining fan apparel with a modern, elevated twist. The debut collection of unisex puffer jackets celebrates iconic NFL teams—including the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills—marking the beginning of a game-changing approach to team-inspired fashion.

About Emma Grede

Emma Grede has been named as one of America's Richest Self-Made Women by Forbes (2022-2024) and America's Richest Self-Made Women Under 40 by Forbes (2022). She is a British businesswoman, serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Grede is the Co-Founder & CEO of Good American, Founding Partner of SKIMS, and Chairwoman of The Fifteen Percent Pledge. In October 2016, Grede launched Good American alongside Khloé Kardashian. What started out as the largest denim launch in history, Good American has achieved $250 million in global sales and is now an iconic B-Corp certified brand, sold globally and largely credited with propelling the narrative for inclusivity throughout the fashion industry. SKIMS, where Grede serves as Founding Partner, has now been valued at $4 billion, solidifying its success as a leading shapewear and apparel brand. Grede is a reoccurring guest Shark on ABC's hit series, "Shark Tank," and is the show's first female judge of color. In March 2024, the first season of her Roku series, "Side Hustlers," premiered as the #1 on-demand title on The Roku Channel, followed by season two in August 2024; also at #1. Grede executive-produced and co-hosts the show alongside Ashley Graham, where they help female entrepreneurs turn their side hustles into full-time careers. Grede serves as Chairwoman of The Fifteen Percent Pledge, a non-profit organization that encourages retailers to dedicate at least 15 percent of their shelf-space to Black-owned businesses, and as a board member of Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides children living in poverty across the country with diapers, clothing and basic necessities that every child deserves.

About Kristin Juszczyk

Born and raised in New York, Kristin Juszczyk (pronounced "use-check") attended college in Maryland, where she met her husband, Kyle, a professional football player who was then with the Baltimore Ravens. Together, they now call the Bay Area home, where Kyle has built an impressive 12-season career in the NFL.

While Kristin didn't study fashion in college, her passion for sewing was sparked at a young age, inspired by evenings spent crocheting with her grandmother while watching Wheel of Fortune. After setting aside her needle and thread for nearly two decades, she rediscovered her love for creating when she decided to design Halloween costumes for herself and Kyle. That experience ignited a new sense of purpose, leading her to explore reworking game day outfits for Kyle's games. She began transforming old t-shirts, jerseys, and even footballs into fresh, innovative designs.

A completely self-taught creator, Kristin has honed her craft through YouTube tutorials and relentless experimentation. Her work continues to evolve as she challenges herself with new styles and techniques. Passionate about her craft, she finds immense fulfillment in her work and serves as a testament to the idea that it's never too late to rediscover a talent or pursue a dream.

