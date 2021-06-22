NFL Athletes 'Fam 1st Fam Foundation' to Host Virtual Auction Fundraiser

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fam 1st Fam Foundation led by NFL athletes, Joshua Johnson, Marshawn Lynch, and Marcus Peters will host their first virtual auction fundraiser on ZGIVE 's digital auction platform to help provide programs and resources for underserved youth in the Bay Area and throughout the US. Click here to register for the event.

The Foundation hopes to raise $35K through this virtual auction to help fund their roster of youth programs that include Architecture & Design, Coding, Culinary Training, Fam 1st Music Studios, Unfinished Learning, Young Entrepreneurs, Civic Scholars Entrepreneurship, Sports Camps and more.

Fam1st Family Foundation , established in 2011, is active in their mission to assist in the empowerment and elevation of underserved youth and to contribute to broader economic, athletic, and educational opportunities that impact long-term community growth and self-sustainability.

"We are excited to host this virtual auction and raise money to help these amazing kids and empower them for a bright future," says Brije Gammage, Executive Director at Fam 1st Fam Foundation . "This auction will help support our mission to continue educating and uplifting underserved youth in the Bay Area and across the US."

The upcoming virtual auction will feature a variety of items including signed sports and celebrity memorabilia, travel packages including a 3-day BeastMode Luxury trip to Vegas, jewelry and more. The virtual auction event will take place on Friday, July 9, 2021, starting with the silent auction at 6pm (PDT) and the live auction at 7pm (PDT).

To register for this free virtual auction event, click this link to register , text 'community1' to 8339502500 or scan the QR code.

About Fam 1st Fam Foundation

Founded in 2011, the Fam 1st Family Foundation was established to ensure that youth from Oakland, California were provided with opportunities to expand their horizons through sports and family support services. Since the inception the Fam 1st Fam Foundation has served youth across the US and around the world. To learn more about Fam 1st Fam Foundation visit www.fam1stfamilyfoundation.org or to make a donation to this fundraising event click this link .

For media inquires about Fam 1st Fam Foundation: Brije Gammage, Executive Director, Fam 1st Fam Foundation, [email protected]

About ZGIVE

ZGIVE, established in 2018, and based in El Dorado Hills, CA, provides an easy, game-like digital auction platform designed to help nonprofits simplify fundraising and maximize giving. ZGIVE is proud to partner with CardConnect, the world's largest and most secure payment processing company, and CrowdHub Apps, the category leader in web-app creation and web-based community development. To learn more about ZGIVE, visit www.zgive.com.

For media inquiries about ZGIVE: Tricia Roseveare, CMO, ZGIVE, [email protected] (925) 963-1047.

