NFL BLITZ LEGENDS AVAILABLE NOW

"Working with Arcade1Up to revive NFL Blitz allows a new wave of fans to enjoy the iconic franchise while also giving existing fans the chance to experience the classic game they grew to love in the 90s," said Ed Kiang, VP of Video Gaming at the NFL. "The remastered NFL Blitz Legends gameplay offers fans an authentic football experience brought to life by hundreds of NFL Legends."

The NFL and Arcade1Up have created a unique arcade machine for the home featuring three of the most popular titles, NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz '99 and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition, with the ability for gamers to compete on live leaderboards.

In a first for the Blitz franchise, fans will be able to go head-to-head in NFL Blitz Legends with all-new multiplayer functionality going live in the coming weeks. This cabinet-to-cabinet feature has never been achieved in an NFL Blitz game and brings the gameplay of the original titles to a whole new level. Adding multiplayer functionality, along with other fan-favorite features, to NFL Blitz Legends is sure to appeal to fans new and old.

In collaboration with the IMG-managed Football Greats Alliance (FGA), hundreds of NFL legends are featured including Dan Marino, Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, Jerome Bettis, Terrell Davis and Cris Carter. To add to the authenticity of the gaming experience, NFL Blitz Legends showcases the retro NFL football team logos and uniforms.

In celebration of today's retail launch, Arcade1Up has released some fun facts about NFL Blitz Legends and the iconic series:

Arcade1Up's NFL Blitz Legends home arcade machine has a 49-way joystick and 17-inch screen with a light-up marquee and comes with a branded riser.

"I love the game of football in any form and video games are definitely something I enjoy in my downtime with friends and family," said Terrell Davis, NFL Legend and former Denver Broncos running back. "NFL Blitz Legends is bringing football back to the golden era of the 1990's, and I am honored to be featured alongside many other greats. I can't wait to compete live to see who'll come out on top!"

NFL Blitz Legends is available on Arcade1Up.com, BestBuy.com, Walmart.com and Amazon.com and other retail partners for $599.99.

