NFL Business Landscape Report 2023-2024: Commercial Setups of All the Clubs on an Individual Basis - Media, League Sponsorship, NFL Kit Supplier, Team Sponsorship, QB Profiles

A complete overview of the commercial landscape of the 2023/24 NFL season. The report takes a closer look at the league from a social media, sponsorship and media perspective. It also takes a closer look at the commercial setups of all the clubs on an individual basis.



The NFL is expected to generate over $11 billion from American broadcasters during the 2023/24 NFL season. The league's newest addition to their list of broadcasters in the United States is Peacock, with a deal worth $110 million spread over one NFL season.



The NFL still allows each team to agree their own regionally based deal, ensuring fans can access live coverage in the home market. The average price of an annual NFL sponsorship deal for the current season is roughly $39 million. The league has five deals in place that the publisher estimates to be each worth over $90 million annually: with EA Sports, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Nike, Verizon and Microsoft.

The most recent deal the NFL has agreed is with Nationwide Insurance, a two-year renewal of their previous deal now worth $45 annually. The most common length of deal that brands have agreed with the NFL is three years. The annual value of the sponsorship deals that have been agreed by NFL teams is $2.4 billion annually.

The report estimates that the Los Angeles Rams will receive the most from sponsors across the 2023 season, roughly $149 million. Los Angeles Chargers are estimated to receive the smallest income from sponsorship partners in 2023 according to the publisher. The beverages sector is the most prominent with 267 deals across the NFL teams. The Los Angeles Rams have the largest annual deal in place of all the teams in the league. The team's title sponsorship deal with SoFi is worth $30 million annually.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Overview

Executive Summary

NFL's First Black Friday GameSuper Bowl Championships

2. Attendances

NFL Average Attendances

3. Ticketing



2023 NFL Ticketing



4. Social Media

Social Media Following - League Comparison

Social Media Following - Franchise Comparison

Social Media Following - Power of the QB

5. Media Landscape

NFL - Global Media Deals for the 2023-24 season

NFL Broadcasters Breakdown Across the United States

NFL's Local/Regional Broadcasting Deals

NFL's First Black Friday Game

2023 NFL International Games

6. League Sponsorship

NFL League Partners

Top 5 Biggest Annual Deals

NFL Annual Deal Values

Longest Partnerships Longest Active Contracts Deal Lengths

Industry Sponsorship Breakdown

7. NFL Kit Supplier Deal

United States Sports League's Kit Supplier Deals

8. Team Sponsorship

Team Landscape Overview

Sponsorship Landscape Overview

Brand Analysis

9. NFL Teams

Sponsorship Revenue - Team Comparison

NFL Teams Analysis

10. Quarterbacks Profiles

Patrick Mahomes

Aaron Rodgers

Lamar Jackson

Joe Burrow

Jalen Hurts

11. Appendix



Key Data

Social Media Tables

Broadcast Deals Charts and graphs

NFL sponsorship graphs

Patch Sponsorship graphs

Sector Breakdown charts

NFL Team Sponsorship Revenue chart

Club Social Media Graphs

