VALENCIA, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland Williams, Syracuse University graduate, 8-year NFL veteran, and Super Bowl Champion with the legendary St. Louis Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" team, has now become a national leader in the highly coveted Nitrile Examination Glove sector. Though strategic manufacturing partnerships in Malaysia and China, Williams and his company, J2 Medical Supply, have secured a multiyear production deal worth more than $400M annually.

NFL Champion Becomes Nation’s Leading Black-Owned Manufacturer of Premium Nitrile Examination Gloves

According to Becker Hospital Review, US Demand for nitrile examination gloves nearly doubled in 2021. Global shortage for nitrile exam gloves exceeds 215 billion units per year, with US hospitals and health systems citing access to exam gloves as the second-greatest challenge to care for COVID-19 patients behind staffing.

J2 Medical Supply's award-winning product, the J2-100 Advanced Premium Nitrile Examination Glove, is a powder-free, textured, ASTM D6319 & D6978 chemo-rated Nitrile Examination Glove that has already received favorable reviews and usage by some of the biggest names in healthcare and government. "The J2-100 Advanced is an extremely high-quality glove that is now our exclusive glove in the CMSR," said Edward M. Schwarz, Ph.D. Director, Center for Musculoskeletal Research (CMSR), University of Rochester Medical Center.

Williams is grateful for the opportunity to reach this milestone in his life after football. "The J2-100 Advanced Premium Nitrile Examination Glove provides a winning solution for clients looking to reduce costs, access a high-quality product, while meeting their Tier 1 & Tier 2 supplier diversity goals," said J2 Medical Supply Co-Founder & President, Roland Williams. "Honored to join my partners in becoming an even more reliable and robust teammate for healthcare, government and business clients committed to economic equity within their supply chain."

The J2-100 Advanced Premium Nitrile Examination Glove can be purchased online at J2MedicalSupply.com or via any of its national sales representatives. To become a distributor of the J2 100 Advanced Premium Nitrile Examination Glove, please contact Cara Cupolo at [email protected] or 855.615.8633.

ABOUT J2 MEDICAL SUPPLY

J2 Medical Supply, Inc., is a U.S. based, Black-Owned, MBE certified manufacturer and importer of high-quality medical solutions including nitrile examination gloves, disposable non-sterile apparel, N95 and KN95 masks, Covid Test Kits, crutches, walkers and more. J2 Medical Supply is headquartered in Valencia, California.

Media Contact: Stephanie Armstrong

585.775.9625 | [email protected]

SOURCE J2 Medical Supply