NFL Continues Support of Tuesday's Children Mentoring Program With Additional $200,000 Grant for Programs to Support Children Who Have Lost a Military Parent

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a show of support for children who have lost a parent in the military, Tuesday's Children, the leading nonprofit organization providing long-term support to communities, families and individuals impacted by the loss of a service member in the military or an act of terrorism, has been awarded a $200,000 grant by The National Football League. The grant will be allocated to a national youth mentoring program run by Tuesday's Children.

This is the second grant the NFL has awarded to Tuesday's Children within the past year for the organization's youth mentoring program. In October 2017, the NFL provided Tuesday's Children with a $200,000 grant to expand their existing mentoring program for children impacted by terrorism to include children of military families. The NFL first worked with Tuesday's Children following the tragic events of 9/11 by providing grants to aid thousands of families of first responders and those who lost a loved one in the attacks.

"The NFL has provided unwavering support for our programs since 9/11 and has worked closely with us to expand those programs to meet the needs of the ever-growing military family population," said Terry Sears, executive director of Tuesday's Children. "Our mentoring program is evidence-based and helps children who have lost a parent to an act of terror or in the military move forward with their own lives in a positive and productive way."

The mentoring program matches children with carefully recruited and screened mentors who are trained to help their mentees move forward with their lives in a positive and productive way. Mentors provide guidance, support and direction that help the children succeed academically and socially and embark on a path to become happy, healthy and productive adults. The length of mentor-mentee relationships in the Tuesday's Children program exceeds the national average, with many lasting nearly a decade.

"Tuesday's Children provides a proven model for mentoring children impacted by tragic loss and the NFL is pleased to continue the support of the program's expansion to children of military families," said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility.

Tuesday's Children was originally founded to help those impacted by the events of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, and has since expanded to become the leading nonprofit organization providing long-term support to communities, families and individuals around the world impacted by the loss of a family member in the military or an act of terrorism. Tuesday's Children offers a time-tested, long-term approach that enables families and communities to heal, recover and thrive. Among the programs offered by the organization are youth mentoring, health and wellness counseling, career guidance, adult and family services and community outreach. The organization is headquartered in New York. Tuesday's Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. More information can be found at TuesdaysChildren.org, and on social media (Twitter: @TuesdaysChldrn, Instagram: @TuesdaysChldrn, Facebook: /TuesdaysChildren, LinkedIn: Tuesday's Children).

