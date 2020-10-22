NFL FLAG Madden 21 Youth Club Championship Presented By Subway® Restaurants Invites Athletes To Compete On The Digital Turf

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL FLAG today announced the inaugural NFL FLAG Madden 21 Youth Club Championship Presented by Subway® restaurants, inviting youth athletes from across the nation to represent their favorite NFL teams and compete on the digital turf.

Players can represent one of 32 different NFL clubs throughout the Madden series, hosted on esports platform Battlefy, and compete in a 1-on-1, double elimination bracket for a chance to be a finalist in the virtual Championship event around the 2021 Super Bowl and win a PS5 or Xbox Series X and NFL Gear.

To participate, players must have access to Madden NFL 21 on Xbox One or PS4. Players are not required to be an NFL FLAG athlete.

Registration is free and open to players between the ages of 8 to 15. However, spaces are limited. Registration is open online now.

"We wanted to open up this opportunity to all young NFL fans so that everyone can experience the excitement of representing their team on Madden NFL 21," said NFL FLAG Executive Director Izell Reese. "With the support of the NFL, Subway and Battlefy, we're able to offer a once-in-a-lifetime event for gamers across the country and fulfill the competitive drive that many of them are missing off of the football field. Athletes are eager to play, and we anticipate over 30,000 participants, making this the largest youth Madden esports tournament ever."

"We are continuously looking to grow the game and are excited to bring the NFL FLAG tournament to the esports community," said Rachel Hoagland, NFL Vice President and Head of Gaming & eSports. "Along with Madden, Reigning Champs Experiences and Subway, we will be able to create memorable and shared experiences for our younger fans to enjoy while showing pride for their favorite NFL teams."

Event operator Battlefy will host 32 NFC and 32 AFC tournaments in December - 16 on PS4 and 16 on Xbox One - leading up to the Youth Club Finals February 4-6. Finalists will compete in a live, virtual championship event during the 2021 Super Bowl weekend.

"As the digital home of 230,000 independently operated esports tournaments and leagues across the globe, Battlefy is thrilled to partner with NFL FLAG as they continue to bring the excitement, passion, and competition from the field to the online world of esports," said Zach Hahn, Global Head of Sales with Battlefy. "It is very rewarding to give kids a chance to compete and represent their favorite teams in a safe and competitive environment. I know I would have loved that as a kid!"

The tournament, executed and produced by NFL FLAG operating partner Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX), is NFL FLAG's second esports competition this year. In August, NFL FLAG hosted 200 players across 90 NFL FLAG leagues in the NFL FLAG Madden 20 pilot tournament.

The NFL FLAG Madden 21 Youth Club Championship Presented by Subway will follow the Madden NFL Championship series, which brings together the largest Madden NFL community for an annual gaming competition for gamers 16 and older, hosted by EA Sports.

Subway, the exclusive Official Sandwich Sponsor of the National Football League (NFL), is helping guests and athletes alike make a good call by turning football season into Footlong Season. With special deals and new Footlong flavors piled high with veggies on fresh baked bread, guests can fuel up for a big game or a busy day.

NFL FLAG is an NFL licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states.

NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact league made available for youth ages 5-17. Flag football is a growing sport with regular participation of more than 3 million youth and adults in the United States.

ABOUT REIGNING CHAMPS EXPERIENCES (RCX)

Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) is the premier youth-sports experiences business, running and operating leagues, camps, combines, tournaments and events.

Part of Reigning Champs LLC, RCX works with professional leagues, national governing bodies, sports-centric businesses and brands to reimagine youth sports experiences. RCX produces events with world-class partners including the NFL, Jr. NBA, NAIA, Rivals.com and the 2022 World Games.

RCX is committed to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports by enhancing the youth sports experience and creating opportunities for all athletes to play. We believe sports have the power to transform lives and that every athlete should have the opportunity to experience the value of sports. For more information, visit www.rcxexperiences.com.

ABOUT NFL FLAG

NFL FLAG is an NFL-licensed property of more than 1,600 locally operated leagues and over 500,000 youth athletes across all 50 states. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 5-17. Players benefit by being physically active through non-contact, continuous action while learning the fundamentals of football as well as lessons in teamwork and sportsmanship. Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX) is the official operator of NFL FLAG.

ABOUT SUBWAY ® RESTAURANTS

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations while serving over 6 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by more than 20,000 Franchise Owners, who employ many people in their communities. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2020 Subway IP LLC

ABOUT BATTLEFY

Battlefy is the virtual YMCA for esports. Our digital platform is home to over 230,000 esports tournaments and leagues, created and run by brands, game publishers, sports organizations colleges / high schools, communities, streamers, and fans.

Our mission to help everyone with a passion for esports to build an amazing and authentic experience for their fans, customers, employees, and friends.

