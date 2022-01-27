NFL GRASSROOTS, COLTS & LISC AWARD $100,000 TO INSTALL NATURAL FIELD AT COWDREY ATHLETIC FIELD

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean Cowdrey Health & Wellness Complex Athletic Field, home to Phalen Leadership Academies on Indianapolis' Far Eastside, will install a new natural grass field, thanks in part to a $100,000 grant from the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program.

The Grassroots program is a partnership between the NFL Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), the nation's leading community development support organization, and has granted nearly $58 million to construct or renovate 416 football fields nationwide since 1998.

This marks the 11th Indianapolis field that will have been improved. Previous fields include Douglas Park (1999), Gustafson Park (2003), Ben Davis High School Football Field (2004), Lutheran High School Football Field (2005), Christian Park (2006), Evans Football Field (2007), George Washington Community High School (2008), The Legacy Recreation Center/ Arsenal Tech High School (2009), Central Greens Field (2013), Decatur Central Devere Fair Stadium (2019).

LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based organizations that have a need and an interest in building or refurbishing football fields at schools and neighborhood parks. Selected projects receive financing and technical assistance to build or renovate a field, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards and goal posts.

Grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project. Once completed, the organizations oversee the construction, maintenance and programming for the fields.

"We are once again proud to contribute to improving the health and wellness of students in our city," said Kalen Jackson, Colts Vice Chair & Owner. "This field will provide new opportunities for Phalen Leadership Academies scholars and athletes, as well as the surrounding community that will share in this new improvement."

"Safe, accessible places to play and exercise are part of what makes neighborhoods healthy and sustainable," said Dr. David Hampton, LISC Indianapolis Executive Director. "Our partnership with the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL Foundation is devoted to building the infrastructure, through partnerships and resident involvement, to help sustain open spaces for community use."

"At Phalen Leadership Academies, we invest in our scholars, our families, and in our communities," said Earl Martin Phalen, Founder & CEO. "We are thrilled that the Colts have joined us in building safer spaces for our scholars and community to thrive. The Indianapolis Colts have made it their mission to help build a healthy, inclusive, and compassionate community through their projects and partnerships. In addition, the NFL also has a long-standing tradition of giving back to the community. Phalen is grateful to call them both partners in our efforts to create brighter futures for scholars and families."

About the NFL Foundation

The NFL Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org

About LISC

LISC is one of the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. We work with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and local economies can thrive. Since our founding, LISC has invested $24 billion to create more than 436,320 affordable homes and apartments, develop 74.4 million square feet of retail, community and educational space. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

