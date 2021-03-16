NFL Great Jerome Bettis and 84 Lumber Team Up to Participate in SkillsUSA National Signing Day on May 4, 2021

On the SkillsUSA National Signing Day, high school seniors will be recognized by their school administrators, teachers, elected officials, SkillsUSA advisors, family and friends for making the decision to pursue a career in the skilled trades, a sector in high demand right now driven by the residential building surge that continues to face a labor shortage. In a style similar to National Signing Day events for high-school athletes, seniors will be celebrated as they announce their career plans and will sign "letters of intent" for a job offer, apprenticeship or advanced technical training. Throughout the day, over 10,000 students and their supporters across the nation will participate in signing day festivities via "SkillsUSA CONNECT," SkillsUSA's new virtual platform.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, Jerome "The Bus" Bettis, is teaming up with 84 Lumber to participate in one of the signing events in the Pittsburgh area. Bettis is one of the best all-time running backs in NFL history (9th overall in rushing) and was also the recipient of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2001. In 2015, Bettis was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"I'm excited to support this next generation of American essential workers by participating in their national signing day and by helping to spread the message of their commitment to their important career in the skilled trades," said Bettis.

84 Lumber, a sponsor of SkillsUSA National Signing Day 2021, is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies and one of America's Best Large Employers.

"We are proud to have Jerome Bettis on our team as we support SkillsUSA to salute high school seniors excited to start their career in the skilled trades. 84 Lumber is proud to be an American company focused on putting America to work at a time when many people are seeking employment or a fresh start during these challenging times. The residential housing sector is booming, which means our business continues to expand, as does opportunity within our family," said Hardy Knox.

"We want to thank 84 Lumber for sponsoring SkillsUSA National Signing Day 2021 on May 4th," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "This program celebrates high school students nationwide and acknowledges their commitment to a fulfilling career in the skilled trades. Because of 84 Lumber's support, SkillsUSA National Signing Day will help generate more awareness among students considering the skilled workforce as a career option, elevating the trades and honoring our students."

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen the nation's skilled workforce. Driven by employer demand, SkillsUSA helps students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills grounded in academics. This SkillsUSA Framework empowers every student to succeed at work and in life, while helping to close the skills gap in which millions of positions go unfilled. Through SkillsUSA's championships program and curricula, employers have ensured schools are teaching relevant technical skills, and with SkillsUSA's new credentialing process, they can now assess how ready potential employees are for the job. SkillsUSA has more than 372,000 annual members nationwide in high schools, middle schools and colleges, covering over 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, and is recognized by the U.S. Departments of Education and Labor as integral to career and technical education. With the addition of alumni, membership last year was 434,141. SkillsUSA receives in-kind and financial support from more than 650 national partners and has served more than 13.6 million members since 1965. For more information: www.skillsusa.org.

About 84 Lumber

Founded in 1956 and headquartered in Eighty Four, Pennsylvania, 84 Lumber Company is the nation's largest privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings. The company operates nearly 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops and engineered wood product centers in more than 30 states. 84 Lumber also offers turnkey installation services for a variety of products, including framing, insulation, siding, windows, roofing, decking and drywall. A certified national women's business enterprise owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, 84 Lumber was named by Forbes as one of America's Largest Private Companies in 2018 and 2020, and one of America's Best Large Employers in 2019. For more information, visit 84lumber.com or join us at Facebook.com/84lumber and linkedin.com/company/84-lumber.

SOURCE 84 Lumber

Related Links

http://84lumber.com

