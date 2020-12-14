NFL Hall of Fame Legend Marshall Faulk Joins Voyager Digital as Key Advisor

- Faulk will help market Voyager's platform and industry-leading selection of 22 interest-bearing digital assets -

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced that NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk will be a joining Voyager as an advisor, helping to educate investors about Voyager's commission-free, state-of-the-art, agency brokerage model offering investors the broadest selection of digital assets to trade and invest in.

Marshall is the only NFL player to amass 12,000 yards rushing and 6,000 yards receiving. Faulk was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017. Following his playing career, Marshall was an analyst for various programs on the NFL Network.

"After discovering Voyager's easy-to-use, consumer-friendly platform, with 55 assets to trade and invest in, I wanted to become more involved and be part of this growing company and industry," said Marshall Faulk. "Teaming with Voyager will allow me to spread the word of the crypto revolution, and help my fans discover the wave of the future, digital assets and Bitcoin, the best performing asset of the past decade." Voyager's platform provides consumers with the best execution on a broad selection of crypto assets. Users can download the app from the Google or Apple App Stores, fund accounts, and invest within minutes.

Faulk added, "I look forward to the growth of digital assets as they are further embraced throughout the globe, and believe Voyager is well-positioned to lead the charge, with the industry-leading selection of 22 interest-bearing digital assets, including as much as 9.5% APR on the USDC stablecoin. As Voyager brings new products to market, including debit and credit cards, margin, and Voyager's enhanced rewards Token, investors will benefit from being part of the Voyager community."

"We're thrilled to have Marshall recognize Voyager's app as his platform of choice to invest in cryptocurrencies," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-founder and CEO of Voyager. "Marshall's pursuit of excellence throughout his career translates to his investment practices, and partnering with Voyager's fully compliant and transparent platform will allow Marshall and his followers to invest intelligently within the digital asset spectrum."

Just recently, Voyager announced its 55th digital asset on its platform, with plans to continue to grow the asset base on the platform.

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information: The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this release and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.