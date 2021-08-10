NFL Hall of Famer and Chicago Legend Mike Ditka Joins BetRivers, The Bears Official & Exclusive Sportsbook Partner, As Brand Ambassador

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago based company, is proud to announce the signing of Mike Ditka, NFL Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bears player and coach, to a multi-year agreement. Ditka will be an NFL brand ambassador exclusively for BetRivers.com, the Bears Official and Exclusive Sportsbook Partner.

Ditka, who played 12 seasons for the Bears, was the first pure tight end ever elected to the Hall of Fame. He is one of only two NFL legends to have won a Super Bowl as a player, an assistant coach, and a head coach. Ditka has also been a national NFL Analyst for ESPN and called NFL games as color commentary for NBC.

"We are honored to partner with one of the greatest coaches in NFL history; someone who has deep roots in Chicago and is one of the most important figures in modern sports and culture," said Richard Schwartz, President of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com branded sportsbooks. "Mike Ditka was successful at every level of the game, from player to coach to analyst, and we're thrilled for him to bring his knowledge and passion to our sports betting arena at BetRivers.com."

The partnership makes the head coach of the celebrated 1985 Bears, famed for being one of the greatest football teams ever after winning Super Bowl XX, an exclusive NFL brand ambassador of the BetRivers brand. Coach Ditka will also serve as a BetRivers.com spokesperson and will be engaged in great upcoming promotions and events on BetRivers platforms. With RSI's new streaming capabilities, Ditka will have the power to stream to our BetRivers bettors directly from our app. Ditka will provide his insight and unique perspective on the NFL on @BetRivers social media, additional digital and traditional media platforms. NFL fans will also enjoy "Da Coach's Picks of the Week" as well as "Beat Da Coach", a weekly web video that will focus on upcoming Chicago Bears games during regular and postseason.

"As a coach my philosophy has always been one thing—to win," said Mike Ditka. "BetRivers strives to develop trusting relationships with its players. I'm really looking forward to helping strengthen those bonds even further by offering advice to its players on how to win."

Schwartz added, "Mike Ditka certainly knows how to win the big game. He was an NFL champion with the 1963 Bears, and is a three-time Super Bowl champion, winning as an assistant coach for the Cowboys in Super Bowl XII, and coaching the Bears to victory in Super Bowl XX, and we're now proud to have him on our winning team."

Aside from Chicago, Ditka also has deep roots in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. "Iron Mike" says he got his nickname from being born and raised in the "steel" town area. Ditka played for the University of Pittsburgh from 1958 until 1960. In 1997, his #89 jersey was retired by the college. He was inducted into the University of Pittsburgh Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.

