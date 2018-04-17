NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and The Gents Place Partner With SportStar Relocation for Nationwide Franchise Growth

SAN ANTONIO, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gents Place, an ultra-premium men's lifestyle and grooming club, has partnered with SportStar Relocation, the leader in professional athlete real estate and relocation for the sports wide community, to expand the reach of the highest quality level men's grooming to elite celebrities, sports stars and the everyday man. The rapidly growing men's grooming concept has signed agreements to develop locations in a handful of new markets, with the ultimate goal of opening 150 clubs in the next five years. The partnership between the two companies will help The Gents Place meet those expansion goals. Sean Spanek, managing partner for SportStar Relocation, says: "SportStar's nationwide real estate network pairs perfectly with The Gents Place's vision for franchise growth in major markets across the country. Between our direct access to the athlete and corporate community and Emmitt Smith's Hall of Fame reputation in the sports and business world, we feel the opportunity will be very well received."

SportStar Relocation's Realtor/Broker network covers every major league city (including Canada for the NHL teams) and is very active in the residential and commercial space. This partnership allows SportStar to help with identifying ideal franchise locations and opportunities in various markets. SportStar Relocation also presents outside-the-box investment opportunities to wealth advisors (from a variety of firms) on an ongoing basis, so this unique offering can be highlighted in a portfolio of investment opportunities for athletes or highly affluent business professionals to consider. "A partnership between The Gents Place and SportStar Relocation is a great move for both brands. Their nationwide network, with access to elite athletes and business professionals, is an asset to The Gents Place's ambitious franchise growth strategy. This relationship creates great synergy for continued expansion with brand ambassadors in identified markets," said NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith.

The expansion of possibilities for The Gents Place and SportStar Relocation services is an exciting new opportunity for both companies to serve a broader network of businessmen and women. David Van Noy is a loyal member of The Gents Place and also the SportStar Relocation representative for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. "This is no average barbershop - this is a high-end speakeasy meets a new age networking hair salon and country club," said Van Noy. With numerous highly targeted markets already of interest, this is only the beginning of The Gents Place moving into new territories to dominate the men's grooming industry while strengthening the opportunities of SportStar Relocation's client base.

About The Gents Place

The Gents Place is the next level in men's grooming and lifestyle club that helps gentlemen look and feel their most confident best. Founded in 2008, the company has grown to include lifestyle clubs in markets such as Dallas, Houston, Chicago and Kansas with additional markets already in development. The Gents Place provides luxury men's grooming services in addition to straight razor shaves, shoe shines and hand and foot repairs in a refined and timeless environment. For more information on The Gents Place franchise opportunities, visit tgpfranchising.com.

About SportStar Relocation

SportStar Relocation (corporate headquarters in Hermosa Beach, California) is the leader in professional athlete real estate and relocation for the sports community nationwide. Their network of elite Realtors/Brokers in every major league sports city assist athletes with their real estate needs when they're drafted, traded, beginning or ending a season, while also offering a wide range of concierge services. SportStar represents some of the "biggest names in sports." Visit www.SportStarRelocation.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Schuetz

Phone: 210.387.5726

Email: aschuetz@tgpfranchising.com

Related Images

the-gents-place.png

The Gents Place

The Gents Place logo

sportstar-relocation.jpg

SportStar Relocation

SportStar Relocation logo

emmitt-smith-and-founder-ben-davis.png

Emmitt Smith and Founder Ben Davis

NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and The Gents Place Founder Ben Davis

emmitt-smith-the-gents-place.jpg

Emmitt Smith - The Gents Place

Emmitt Smith in The Gents Place

Related Links

The Gents Place Franchising

SportStar Relocation

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nfl-hall-of-famer-emmitt-smith-and-the-gents-place-partner-with-sportstar-relocation-for-nationwide-franchise-growth-300631482.html

SOURCE The Gents Place

Related Links

http://thegentsplace.com

