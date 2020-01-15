NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood Present "The Century Celebration" Benefiting the Ray of Hope Foundation

Presented by NFL Hall of Famer and Top 100 Player Ray Lewis, with the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood as the presenting sponsor, this star-studded fundraising event proudly supports the Ray of Hope Foundation, an organization dedicated to uplifting those in direct need through sharing personalized videos—"rays of hope"—from the many luminaries and game-changers who support our charitable purpose. A portion of the proceeds from this amazing event, with the aid of the Ray of Hope Foundation, will help benefit those who are facing hardships.

"This event highlights the excitement of where I'm starting to move in the second half of my life, understanding my greatest asset is access because of my reputation, because of my name, because of my brand. I want to use it to bring people together to impact one billion lives. This is the reason I am hosting the Century Celebration," said Ray Lewis.

"Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is proud to be the presenting sponsor of this star-studded event," said Hard Rock International Chairman Jim Allen. "We are pleased to host another important celebrity-oriented charity event at the Guitar Hotel in advance of the big game at Hard Rock Stadium."

The event is also supported by VaynerSports, the sports agency co-founded by serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and his brother, AJ.

"I'm humbled to partner with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Ray Lewis for this incredible fundraising event," said Gary Vaynerchuk.

Added AJ, "I have aspirations for our agency to represent the future football greats and it's an honor to be a part of this event celebrating the current all-time legends."

The Century Celebration will feature customized experiences including a cigar terrace hosted by Cigar Aficionado, tasting by Louis XIII, live entertainment and exclusive auction items. Media partner Haute Living has curated some of the event's exclusive partners, such as Louis XIII and XO Jets. "Haute Living is honored to be a part of such a prestigious celebration and it's extra special to us for it to be hosted in our hometown," stated Kamal Hotchandani, Haute Living CEO.

An additional media partner includes ONE37pm, the young male culture digital publication owned by Gallery Media Group.

"The Century Celebration" is a two-part event experience that offers unique curated activations for the ultimate VIPs seeking once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. The following packages are available for purchase:

THE "100" PACKAGE – $2,750

What: An exclusive reception presented by LOUIS XIII and ROLLS ROYCE honoring Ray Lewis and Legends of the game.

Where: DAER Nightclub, The Guitar Hotel

When: Friday, January 31, 2020, 6–8:30 p.m.

Tickets: $2,750 per person

100 spaces only

Limited to two tickets per person.

THE "CENTURY CELEBRATION" PACKAGE – $500–$1,100

What: CIGAR AFICIONADO presents "The Century Celebration," including a meet-and-mingle opportunity with current NFL players, NFL Legends, Hall of Famers and Hollywood celebrities; live entertainment and celebrity DJ.

Where: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Terrace Ballroom and Outdoor Lounge

When: Friday, January 31, 2020, 8–11:30 p.m.

Tickets: $500–$1,100 per person

1,000 tickets only. No on-site tickets will be sold

Limited to two tickets per person.

Tickets can be purchased at the event website: https://www.centurycelebration.com/

About the Ray of Hope Foundation

The Ray of Hope Foundation is dedicated to uplifting those in dire need through sharing personalized videos—"rays of hope"—from the many luminaries and game-changers who support our charitable purpose. We feel that by shining a positive light into the life of someone who may be struggling with hardships, there is tremendous power to motivate the inspiration for escaping from the darkness.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship casino resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This world-renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion on October 24, 2019. New offerings include 638 upscale guestrooms in the first-ever Guitar Hotel, 168 luxury guestrooms and unique swim-up suites in the adjacent Oasis Tower at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and 465 newly redesigned guestrooms in Hard Rock Hotel for a combined room count of 1,271 throughout the resort. Additional amenities include the lush, "Bora Bora"–style lagoon with private cabanas and butler service; a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; a 13.5-acre recreational water experience for swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding; 19 dining outlets and 20 bars and lounges; an expansive gaming floor with 3,100 slots, 195 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space including a 38,000 square-foot, carpeted exhibition hall; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. The highly anticipated Hard Rock Live entertainment venue with a 7,000-person capacity will showcase A-list entertainers, comedy acts, Broadway performances, sporting events and live broadcast productions. The integrated resort is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7 (U.S. Highway 441), and is 10 minutes from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and 30 minutes from downtown Miami and Miami International Airport. For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

