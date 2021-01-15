NFL Hall Of Famer Turned Entrepreneur Marshall Faulk Presents LAUNCH 2021 Digital Event

Faulk explains, "We are educating people about how to get out of debt, save for their future, create a legacy for their family while giving them an opportunity to join our crusade – things they should have been taught in school. We are more than a mission; We are a movement. This event will help people launch into 2021 with purpose, vision and a way to thrive."

How to work from anywhere and make a lot of money, help a lot of people and have a lot of fun. This action packed entertaining and informative digital event covers how to be your own boss and secure a sound financial future. Learn crucial financial skills and money success secrets straight from Launch 20201 speakers. Get educated from the world's top entrepreneurs and leaders on how money works, how to find your prosperity and how to take part in this financial movement for wealth. Discover ways to help families and individuals prepare for better financial futures.

Launch 2021 Speakers Include:

NFL Hall Of Famer, Analyst and Coach Deion Sanders, NFL Hall Of Famer, Author, Motivational Speaker and Business Leader Ray Lewis, President And CEO Of Pro Football Hall of Fame David Baker, Former Treasurer Of The United States, Immigrant and International Public Speaker Rosario Marin, Top 20 Entrepreneurs of 2020 and Author David Meltzer, Leading Financial Advisor Hanna Horenstein, Financial Empowerment Trainer and Advisor Tyree Dillingham.

About Virtuity Financial: Established in 1999 and currently includes 350 financial professionals.

SOURCE Marshall Faulk