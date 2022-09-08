NFL Hall of Famers Jerome Bettis and Derrick Brooks Join the Unicorn Hunters Brand Ambassador Team

Their voices will help create awareness of wealth-building opportunities among millions of football fans

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters, the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors worldwide, announced today that legendary NFL Hall of Famers Jerome "the Bus" Bettis and Derrick Brooks have joined the brand's A-list Global Ambassador team. The Global Ambassador program was announced in March with the incorporation of former wide receiver and NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter and it has expanded to 13 professional athletes from the NFL, the NBA and Motorsports racing.

The cast of Unicorn Hunters on set at CBS Television City in Hollywood, CA. The Unicorn Hunters set.

"The goal of the Unicorn Hunters Global Ambassador program is to level the playing field, making it possible for those sitting on sidelines to have access to wealth building opportunities," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicorn Hunters. "We meticulously selected the best in their sport to be our ambassadors because we believe that fans will benefit from having greater knowledge about and more access to investment opportunities. We built an all-star team and we are thrilled to announce that Jerome and Derrick have joined us."

"Giving back to the community and empowering my fans has been a priority for me since I founded "The Bus Stops Here Foundation" to help improve the quality of life for disadvantaged and underprivileged children," said Jerome Bettis, NFL Hall of Famer and former running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers. "I am thrilled to get on board with Unicorn Hunters on the journey to give people more access to investment opportunities."

"Going from the football field to the business world, I have learned to expand my business network to have a greater chance to win on and off the field. While I was playing in the NFL, I learned to use that platform to create relationships and expand my horizons," said Derrick Brooks, NFL Hall of Famer and former linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "As an ambassador for Unicorn Hunters, I am looking forward to leveraging my relationships to empower people to build their personal wealth."

Unicorn Hunters is produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice) pioneered a new genre — enrichtainment — that combines entertainment with the wealth-growth potential for individual investors. NFL legend Cris Carter recently joined its cast, known as the "Circle of Money," alongside celebrity entrepreneurs Lance Bass and Chris Diamantopoulos, policymakers Rosie Rios, former Treasurer of the United States, Moe Vela, former Senior White House Advisor, and others.

Most recently, the creators of Unicorn Hunters launched Unicoin, a next-generation coin that is designed to solve extreme volatility, the major problem of traditional tokens, and offers its holders protection from inflation. Unicoin is the next-generation dividend-paying coin whose value is based on diversified portfolio of equity positions in the numerous emerging growth companies. This differentiation is especially relevant in today's cryptocurrency market, which has experienced an unprecedented downturn.

Unicorn Hunters was described by Forbes magazine as "the most iconic business series of recent times," and it has received significant recognition from several renowned personalities, including Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple. Episodes of Unicorn Hunters are streaming now on UnicornHunters.com, LinkedIn Broadcast, Binge Networks, Facebook Video, YouTube, and Vimeo. New episodes premiere this summer.

Unicoins are now available for purchase at Unicoin.com at 20 cents per coin. Unicoin is expected to be tokenized and listed on major crypto exchanges in early 2023 after developing high brand value, global awareness of its benefits, and a strong equity portfolio.

Media contact:

Pilar Planells

[email protected]

305-972-6471

SOURCE Unicorn Hunters