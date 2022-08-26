NFL Hall of Famers John Randle and Leroy Butler Join the Unicorn Hunters Brand Ambassador Team to Increase Wealth-creation Opportunities for All

Randle and Butler join Unicorn Hunters and other NFL Hall of Famers in the mission of democratizing access to investment by leveling the playing field for millions of viewers and sports fans

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unicorn Hunters , the groundbreaking series that connects entrepreneurs seeking funding with millions of potential investors worldwide, announced today that NFL Hall of Famers John Randle and Leroy Butler have joined the brand's A-list global ambassador team alongside NFL legends Cris Carter, Rod Woodson, Ty Law and Eric Dickerson, and current NFL stars Ja'Marr Chase and Ezekiel Elliott.

Unicoin.com The official cryptocurrency of Unicorn Hunters The set of Unicorn Hunters at CBS Television City in Hollywood.

"Randle and Butler are without a doubt some of the greatest athletes to ever play the game. They join other NFL greats in the mission of helping us give people access to investment opportunities," said Alex Konanykhin, CEO of Unicorn Hunters. "They will be instrumental to creating awareness among football fans and we are thrilled to welcome them to the team."

Unicorn Hunters produced by reality TV icon Craig Plestis (The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice) pioneered a new genre — enrichtainment — that combines entertainment with the wealth-growth potential for individual investors. NFL legend Cris Carter recently joined its cast, known as the "Circle of Money," alongside celebrity entrepreneurs Lance Bass and Chris Diamantopoulos, policymakers Rosie Rios, former Treasurer of the United States, Moe Vela, former Senior White House Advisor, and others.

"When it comes to investing many people sit on the sidelines, because they lack knowledge about opportunities," said John Randle, former NFL player for the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. "As an ambassador of Unicorn Hunters, my goal is to ensure that my fans have access to game-changing opportunities that can help them build wealth."

"As a former professional athlete, I overcame many challenges to get in the game and- more importantly- to win," said Leroy Butler, former NFL player for the Green Bay Packers. "As an ambassador, I hope to help people see opportunities that were previously not on their radar, so they can have the chance to win."

Most recently, the creators of Unicorn Hunters launched Unicoin , a next-generation coin that is designed to solve extreme volatility, the major problem of traditional tokens, and offers its holders protection from inflation. Unicoin is intended to be a next-generation coin that will provide holders with a diversified portfolio of equity positions in the numerous emerging growth companies. This differentiation is especially relevant in today's cryptocurrency market, which has experienced an unprecedented downturn.

Unicoins are available for purchase at Unicoin.com at 10 cents per coin until August 31st. On September 1st, the price will increase to 20 cents per coin. U.S. and Canadian residents must be "accredited investors," in order to purchase Unicoins. Unicoin is expected to be tokenized and listed on major crypto exchanges in early 2023 after developing high brand value, global awareness of its benefits, and a strong equity portfolio. In the new episodes of Unicorn Hunters, founders who pitch the Circle of Money and obtain a yes from more than one panelist will receive Unicoins. Those who receive a commitment of investment from all the members of the Circle of Money will receive up to 10 million Unicoins.

The first 14 episodes of Unicorn Hunters are streaming now on UnicornHunters.com , LinkedIn Broadcast , Binge Networks , Facebook Video , YouTube , Vimeo , and Claro Video . The final episodes of season one were filmed at CBS Television City in Hollywood, California and will premiere through the end of 2022.

About Unicorn Hunters and Unicoin

Unicorn Hunters (a DBA name of TransparentBusiness, Inc.) is a pioneering global platform that democratizes access to funding, giving founders the possibility to raise expansion capital from millions of viewers around the world, and gives people the opportunity to invest in pre-IPO opportunities alongside business luminaries, like Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple. Unicoin is a next-generation coin from the producers of Unicorn Hunters that solves for volatility, the greatest challenge of traditional crypto, by offering inherent value instead of perceived value through equity positions in the high-growth companies that are part of the Unicorn Hunters platform.

