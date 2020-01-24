NFL Icons Steve Young & Jerry Rice Team with Skillz for Charity Tournament

SAN FRANCISCO and MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL Hall of Famers Steve Young & Jerry Rice along with Skillz CEO Andrew Paradise today kicked off charity fundraisers in Skillz mobile games. Benefitting the Forever Young Foundation's 8 to 80 Zones, tournament proceeds will provide at-risk students with education and exposure to pursue careers in technology and media.

Competitors playing Solitaire Cube on Skillz mobile game platform Saturday, 10am PT Jan. 25 through Monday, 10pm PT Jan. 27, can win two tickets to attend Super Bowl LIV in Miami, along with round trip airfare within the continental U.S. and a VIP invitation to the grand opening of Forever Young's 8 to 80 Zone in downtown Miami. Tournament competitors playing other Skillz mobile games can also win prizes including Steve Young autographed NFL helmets, jerseys and footballs. To compete for a great cause in your favorite mobile game genre, visit games.skillz.com .

"By fundraising with Skillz popular mobile games, Jerry, myself and our 8 to 80 Zone team hope to broaden our donor base, reaching a younger demographic and creating more opportunities for our tech leaders of tomorrow," said Young.

"I started designing video games at age seven, but not every school has the resources to support their students' dreams," said Paradise. "By partnering with Steve Young, Jerry Rice, and the Forever Young Foundation, Skillz mobile game platform will raise funds to help level the playing field so more students can pursue careers in the fast-growing video game industry."

Skillz is harnessing the power of its platform to advance a range of important issues. The company helps charity partners reach a younger mobile-first demographic, launch large scale digital fundraisers with little to no overhead, and easily engage new donors in fun, fair, and meaningful competitions. Last year, Skillz hosted the largest charity tournament in mobile esports history by partnering with Susan G. Komen, and raising more than $120,000 from more than 25,000 participating mobile game competitors in just 10 days of tournaments.

The Forever Young Foundation's 8 to 80 Zones are a collaboration between two San Francisco 49ers football legends, Steve Young (#8) and Jerry Rice (#80), providing youth living in underserved communities the skills to pursue careers in technology, esports, video games, and media. In addition to allowing for artistic expression, 8 to 80 Zones offer students the opportunity to learn from professionals on industry-standard equipment and software in the areas of television, radio, voice recording, graphic design, and game development. The Miami 8 to 80 Zone will become part of the YWCA Greater Miami Dade – one of the largest women's organizations in the nation, which is celebrating its centennial during the National Football League's 100th birthday year in 2020.

"In a time when technology and all its uses in education are growing nationally, the so-called digital divide can be a challenge for many students in our community," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. "Support from Skillz and the 8 to 80 Zones will enable our YWCA to establish a new computer lab to open doors of opportunity and promote access to technology that helps students prepare to shape the future."

"YWCA Miami is excited to partner with 8 to 80 Zones and Skillz to continuously drive innovation that provides access to STEAM for young people," said YWCA Miami President and CEO Kerry-Ann Royes. "By partnering with 8 to 80 Zones and Skillz, we will bridge the digital divide for students across Miami to enhance their abilities to thrive. South Florida has a booming tech industry, and this opportunity will prepare students of our city to be the leaders of emerging technologies and industry trailblazers on a global scale. The YWCA continues to be on a mission to break barriers, and this partnership exemplifies our commitment to developing 21st century learners and inspire the next generation of leaders."

About Skillz

Skillz is the largest mobile platform that matches players around the world in fair competition for real prizes. The company helps developers build multi-million dollar game franchises by turning content into competitive social gaming properties, leveraging its patented technology to host over 2 billion tournaments for 30 million mobile players worldwide. Skillz is based in San Francisco and Portland, and is backed by leading venture capitalists, media companies, and professional sports leagues and franchises. For more information, visit www.skillz.com .

About the Forever Young Foundation

Founded in 1993 by NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young, Forever Young Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization focused on passing on hope and resources for the development, strength, and education of children. The Foundation's development projects include 8 to 80 Zones, a collaboration between Steve Young and Jerry Rice to provide youth living in underserved communities the skills to pursue careers in technology and media. The 8 to 80 Multi-Media Zone not only allows for artistic expression but also affords students the opportunity to gain training on industry-standard equipment and software in the areas of television, radio, voice recording and graphic design.

