NFL Kicker Stephen Gostkowski Treats Hair Loss with Leonard Hair Transplant Associates

"I am proud to take this important step in self-improvement and seek treatment for my thinning hair," Gostkowski said. "I am around the greatest and most fit athletes in the world, and as I began aging, and noticed my hair thinning, I knew the time was now."

Gostkowski began seeing Dr. Lopresti in April of 2019, following a suggestion from his wife.

"It is very common to have a partner, friend, or loved one point out hair loss," said Dr. Lopresti. "It is not always easy for these persons to bring up the issue because they don't want to cause hurt feelings. However, it's important to notice and to treat hair loss early, before too much progression occurs."

Luckily for Gostkowski, he shared a locker room with LHTA clients like Wes Welker, Sebastian Vollmer and Rob Ninkovich. "I remember seeing Rob with the cap (the CapillusRx laser cap) on his head at the team hotel on a road trip," he said. "At first I laughed and then asked if it worked. Rob was insistent that it was effective, and it was important to take action early."

Gostkowski chose to use the CapillusRx laser device, which fits inside a baseball hat and contains 312 laser diodes. The FDA-cleared unit is the most powerful available for home-use in the country. He will follow this up with Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy, which uses the patient's own blood which has been spun in a centrifuge to separate the plasma from the red and white blood cells. It is combined with ACell, a stem cell generating additive, and injected into the patient's scalp to stimulate new growth.

"As with all of our treatment options, early detection and action is key," said LHTA Founder Dr. Robert Leonard. "Patients are also able to combine treatments including Rogaine Foam®, Propecia®, PRP with ACell injections and the CapillusRX™ laser therapy cap for a multifaceted approach to achieve optimal results."

SOURCE Leonard Hair Transplant Associates

