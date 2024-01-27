NFL legend & Cannabis Activist Kyle Turley, co-founder of Revenant Holdings, blitzes presidential candidates Nikki Haley & Dean Phillips in New Hampshire primaries

News provided by

Revenant Holdings

27 Jan, 2024, 15:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a week that turned out the vote in New Hampshire for the 2024 presidential election, cannabis once again found its way into the room, albeit barely. Former NFL offensive tackle Kyle Turley brought his relentless plea for cannabis reform to the snowy hills and mountains of New Hampshire for the 2024 presidential primaries. Amidst a room full of staunch voters on both sides of the aisle, Turley stood out like an elephant. Picture the scene: the frigid New Hampshire primary voters, packed into small rooms, standing next to the 6-foot-5, 310-pound surfer from Southern California was quite a sight. Turley's purpose for being in New Hampshire was simple: "get in front of the candidates, take no sides, and let them know why I'm there," said Turley. "My experience cannot be denied; cannabis truly saved my life and continues to do so as I deal with the aftermath of a 10-year NFL career, and the people deserve the same opportunities across this great country of ours."

Continue Reading
Kyle Turley and Nikki Haley Discuss Cannabis Legislation: Bridging the Political Divide
Kyle Turley and Nikki Haley Discuss Cannabis Legislation: Bridging the Political Divide
Kyle Turley and U.S. Representative Dean Phillips
Kyle Turley and U.S. Representative Dean Phillips

If there has been one consistent thing about Kyle Turley, it's been his persistence in resolving issues plaguing the retired NFL community. No stranger to the horror stories seen playing out in the news, Turley arrived at his resolution in cannabis from the same dark place that continues to claim the lives of our gridiron and military heroes.

At the end of the day, what the candidates can vote for in this year's election is what Kyle Turley left his Nashville home and family for, to fly northeast into the eye of the storm. There is actual cannabis legislation at stake in this year's election. With the Safe Banking Act, which will allow $1 trillion of unbankable cash into the economy, rescheduling of cannabis to a Schedule Three drug allowing for human research, and hemp legislation that would raise the THC level to 1%, freeing states and small businesses from confusing gray hemp markets, we could see an American industrial revolution. "As someone who has firsthand experience of recovery through cannabis and serving in the industry, I understand the significant positive impact passing these laws and bills will have on our country," said Turley. When asked if he plans to stay on the trail, Turley replied, "New Hampshire was fun, but Nevada has the big game coming up that I was born to play." With the big game following the Nevada primaries, there's no doubt Kyle Turley will take full advantage of his NFL platform, and we can all celebrate a higher calling victory in November.

Contact:
Chief Marketing Officer - Dom Bookman
Email: dom@rev-mj.com

SOURCE Revenant Holdings

Also from this source

NFL Veteran, Kyle Turley, and his marijuana brand, Revenant, continues expansion in Kansas City, Missouri

NFL Veteran, Kyle Turley, and his marijuana brand, Revenant, continues expansion in Kansas City, Missouri

Revenant Holdings, a multi-state marijuana brand, is proceeding with the nationwide launch of their mission-driven brands in Kansas City, Missouri....
NFL legend Jim McMahon launches marijuana brand Revenant in Illinois

NFL legend Jim McMahon launches marijuana brand Revenant in Illinois

Revenant Holdings, a multi-state marijuana brand, proudly announces the highly anticipated launch of their MAC 9 brand during the Revenant Dispensary ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.