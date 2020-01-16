NFL Legend And Executive Troy Vincent, Sr. & Family Host 'Bowling For Parkview' During Super Bowl Week

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bowling for Parkview is a community celebration and fundraiser for Parkview Elementary School set to take place on Wednesday, January 29th at Bowlero in Miami, FL. Conceptualized under the leadership of Parkview Elementary School's Principal Dr. Crystal Spence as a way to provide additional opportunities and resources for students, faculty, and staff, this fun-filled, celebrity-studded event gives supporters the opportunity to bowl with their favorite athletes, celebrities, and influencers. In ongoing efforts to serve and inspire those in underserved communities, Chef Tommi Vincent, NFL executive Troy Vincent, Sr., their family brand Vincent Country, Miami Dolphins Linebacker Jerome Baker, and NFL Legend Takeo Spikes will host Bowling for Parkview in partnership with Cigna.

Bowling for Parkview is one of several events over Super Bowl week in support of Parkview Elementary School, a Miami-Dade public school that empowers students by ensuring academic fruition, emotional intelligence, and an appreciation for cultural and ethnic diverseness. Though the Love Thy Neighbor Community Development Corporation, the Vincent's non-profit, Parkview will also participate in the annual Safe Zone Activity Day where volunteer hours will be counted for NFL Huddle for 100, a commitment from the NFL community to log over 100 million minutes of service. In addition, the Cigna Health Improvement Tour, a cross country mobile lab, will be providing free health screenings for Parkview Elementary parents during the Safe Zone Activity Day event.

"My wife Tommi and I have committed our lives to be of service to our community," said Troy Vincent. "We are thankful to partner with those who truly care and are taking actionable steps to impact and raise funds earmarked to support the needs identified by Parkview Elementary."

"The Cigna team is proud to partner once again with the Vincent family and the NFL to help improve the health and well-being of the kids, teachers and parents of Parkview Elementary," said Mike Triplett, Cigna President of U.S. Commercial. "Cigna has a longstanding relationship with Miami Dade Public Schools, and through these events we are making a positive impact on the lives of the Parkview community."

Additionally, Parkview Elementary was asked to provide a wish list of items needed to enhance their educational experience. Items such as school supplies, office furniture, computers, smartboards, and sports equipment were requested. All net proceeds from Bowling for Parkview will be used to acquire these items and all donations are tax-deductible through the Love Thy Neighbor Community Development Corporation.

Who: Troy Vincent, Sr. and Family

Jerome Baker - Miami Dolphins Linebacker

Takeo Spikes - NFL Legend, Author, and Podcast Personality

Athletes, celebrities, and other special guests



What: Bowling For Parkview Powered by Cigna



When: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Media availability and arrivals: 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

*** Media Registration: 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Where: Bowlero at Dolphin Mall

11401 Northwest 12th Street, Miami, FL

Space is limited. For event details, please visit the Bowling for Parkview splash page by clicking here . Additional inquires can be obtained by emailing Katie Costello at sponsorship@vincentcountry.com .

ABOUT PARKVIEW ELEMENTARY

Parkview Elementary School is a public school located in Miami Gardens, FL. It has 316 students in grades PK, K-5 with a student-teacher ratio of 18 to 1. The mission of the Parkview Elementary family is to meet the educational and emotional needs of all students in an ever-changing society by utilizing innovative strategies, technological advancement, creating an awareness of our environment, building self-esteem, and actively seeking parental involvement, whereby children will reach their maximum level of educational excellence, realizing success and fulfillment in school and in the community.

ABOUT LOVE THY NEIGHBOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

Love Thy Neighbor ( https://www.ltncdc.org ) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit Community Development Corporation that is committed to building thriving neighborhoods by creating opportunities for positive social and economic change. Troy and Tommi Vincent established Love Thy Neighbor to provide immediate impact and direct resources to people in various communities, which reflects their personal values and beliefs.

ABOUT VINCENT COUNTRY

VINCENT COUNTRY (https://vincentcountry.com/) is a faith-driven family lifestyle brand committed to positive social impact. Developed by Troy and Tommi Vincent, the family is leading and enriching the culture and communities through intentional service and legacy-inspired cooking.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Blackwood

ab@thesportspublcicist.com

