NFL Legend and Renowned Chef Looking To Expand Their Team

LAS VEGAS, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmitt's Las Vegas – NFL Hall of Fame Star Emmitt Smith's premier restaurant and entertainment venue – is set to open its doors at Fashion Show Las Vegas (FSLV) this summer and they are looking for motivated individuals passionate about gaining professional skills in the restaurant, nightlife and hospitality fields to attend their job fair this month. Located right on the Las Vegas strip, Emmitt's Las Vegas will provide a unique experience of impeccable dining, live concerts, world-class service and outstanding views, as well as the extraordinary opportunity to work alongside the highly decorated Chef Rainer Schwartz.

Chef Schwarz's classical training and over 25 years of experience working with a number of world-renowned chefs will ensure Emmitt's quickly becomes known for providing a matchless culinary experience. Now they are looking to solidify their team with individuals who have what it takes to ensure it becomes a must-visit destination.

Located across from The Encore at Wynn Las Vegas and The Palazzo at the Venetian Resort, Emmitt's restaurant and venue expects to see high traffic and be host to a variety of high-priority clientele. Those looking for a rare opportunity to represent Emmitt Smith while learning from the best in the entertainment capital of the world are encouraged to attend the job fair.

When: July 18-19 from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Neiman Marcus café inside Fashion Show Las Vegas, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Positions available:

Hostess

Server

Bartender

Dishwasher

Garde-Manger

Lead Line Cook

Line Cook

Pastry Cook

Restaurant Manager

Sous Chef

Candidates should bring a resume, contact information for three references, and be prepared to outline their availability. Applications will be provided on site.

For more information, follow @Emmittslv on Instagram or @emmittslasvegas on Facebook.

About Emmitt Smith

Emmitt James Smith III is a professional football icon, businessman, entrepreneur, and family man. A Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, Smith played for 15 seasons in the National Football League (NFL) as the cornerstone of the Dallas Cowboys offense for 13 of his 15 professional seasons. The 1990 first-round draft pick's legendary career resume includes three Super Bowl championship rings, eight Pro Bowl appearances, NFL 100 All-Time Team member and holding the record as the NFL's all-time leading rusher (a record that still stands today). After his playing days, Smith made the transition to exploring various ventures including football analyst, author and an appearance on ABC's hit show, Dancing with the Stars. As a businessman and entrepreneur, Smith runs several companies spanning real estate, construction, technology and hospitality.

About Chef Rainer Schwarz

Rainer has twenty-five years' experience as Executive Chef / Director of Food & Beverage in 4- and 5-Star Hotel properties. Rainer has successfully operated the iconic F&B outlets, "The Deck and Driftwood", as the Pacific Edge Hotel for the past 9 years including making them profitable and successfully operating them profitably during the COVID Pandemic for Morgan Stanley and Highgate Hospitality. Rainer was a partner at Skylar Hospitality Management Company, and has participated in high profile media events and TV appearances such as: Food & Wine (Aspen CO), E-Entertainment, Masters of Food and Wine: Annual Event at the Highlands Inn Hotel (Carmel, CA), Emmy Awards, Blockbuster Awards and TV Guide Awards. He has designed, concepted, outfitted, trained and opened over twenty restaurants and hotels. Rainer is a member of the Manager. Awards: Star Diamond Award "American Academy of Hospitality," One of the "Six Hot Chef," Angelino Magazine, Voted "Best of 3" in Los Angeles by Gourmet Magazine and "Top Ten Best Restaurants" Los Angeles Magazine. Publications: Gourmet Magazine, Bon Appetit, Wine Spectator, L.A. Times, L.A Magazine, Der Feinschmecker, Angelino Magazine, Splash Magazine, Buzz Magazine, CNN, KCAL 9 and E-Channel. Rainer has a B.S. in Hotel & Restaurant Business from Oberwollanig, Villach, Austria.

About Fashion Show Las Vegas (FSLV)

Fashion Show Las Vegas is a destination that brings the culture of fashion to life through never-before-seen experiences to locals, visitors, and fashionistas alike. Featuring an eclectic mix of more than 250 retailers and over 30 restaurants spread across 2 million square feet, FSLV is the largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Comprised of famed anchor stores such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue and a delectable restaurant portfolio featuring strip-side dining options such as The Capital Grille, Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse and El Segundo Sol, Fashion Show Las Vegas is sure to satisfy every taste. The iconic center is more than a shopping destination, it is a place to gather, explore, create and celebrate all aspects of life, while owning fashion as a driver of culture. For more information, visit: www.fslv.com.

ESG Statement

Doing the right thing defines who we are as a responsible business and integrity is essential to everything we do.

As we strive to be a global F&B outlet, ESG is integrated in all aspects and will play an important role in helping business to grow and prosper. As we strive to be a market leader in our sector, we recognize that there is increased stakeholder interest in how we do business, where and who we do business with and the level of our ambition and action to integrate and manage ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) risks into our business operations.

Our commitment to improve our social and environmental performance demonstrates a strong, well-informed management attitude and a values-led culture that is both alert and responsive to the challenges and opportunities of doing business responsibly and sustainably.

