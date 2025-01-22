NFL LEGEND ANTONIO GATES JOINS NIL PLATFORM NILLY AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

Gates will promote NILLY's mission and help athletes maximize NIL opportunities responsibly

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NILLY , a financial technology platform co-founded by NBA champion Kendrick Perkins to enable, empower, and enrich student-athletes in the Name, Image, and Likeness ("NIL") era, today announced that NFL Hall of Fame nominee Antonio Gates is joining the company as a brand ambassador.

One of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history, Gates will draw on his experience and unique path from college athletics to the NFL to ensure college athletes comprehend and maximize their NIL potential. As a NILLY brand ambassador, Gates will help promote the platform's mission to support student-athletes navigating the complexities of NIL opportunities, share insights from his own journey, and advocate for the platform's financial literacy and empowerment initiatives.

"Becoming a part of NILLY as a brand ambassador is a tremendous opportunity to give back to young athletes in a way that enables near-term opportunities while building a foundation for future success," said Gates. "NILLY offers athletes financial flexibility and enablement that I wish was available to me in college. I'm proud to join a team that's genuinely focused on being an advocate for college athletes to navigate their NIL journeys responsibly and confidently."

NILLY launched in February 2024, and has proven to be incredibly popular, attracting athletes attending schools including Stanford, UCLA, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida State, Clemson, Arizona State, UCF and Creighton.

"Having Antonio Gates as an ambassador is an incredible testament to NILLY's mission and values," said Chris Ricciardi, CEO and Co-Founder of NILLY. "Antonio is not only an icon in the world of sports, but he also represents NILLY's commitment to support established and emerging athletes as they take control of their futures. We're here to provide athletes with more than just upfront funding – we're a team that empowers them with the knowledge, connections and resources to make the most of their NIL potential."

The partnership highlights NILLY's commitment to creating meaningful, sustainable value for athletes as they enter the NIL landscape. By delivering both immediate financial benefits and continued support, NILLY provides a unique, responsible alternative for athletes looking to maximize their NIL opportunities while focusing on personal and professional growth.

About NILLY

NILLY is a financial technology platform that allows athletes to capitalize on their NIL earning potential. NILLY offers an upfront cash license payment to student-athletes and then optimizes those NIL rights on its platform.

Interested student-athletes can learn more about NILLY and submit their information for consideration by visiting www.nilly.us .

