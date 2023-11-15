NFL Legend Dan Marino Joins Forces with Relaxium® Alongside CEO Timea Ciliberti and Dr. Eric Ciliberti to Champion Restful Sleep and Wellness

Relaxium

15 Nov, 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking collaboration is reshaping the landscape of sleep and wellness as Relaxium®, the visionary provider of sleep solutions, welcomes NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino as he puts his trust into Relaxium® for catching great nights of sleep! Dan Marino is positioned to bring the transformative power of restful sleep into the spotlight, bolstered by the expertise of CEO Timea Ciliberti and the pioneering work of Dr. Eric Ciliberti, M.D., renowned neurologist and developer of Relaxium® Sleep's drug-free formula.

Marino's remarkable journey from the football field to promoting well-being aligns seamlessly with Relaxium's® mission. His personal endorsement reflects his profound belief in the impact of quality sleep on overall health.

"Discovering Relaxium® Sleep has been a game-changer for me," Marino reveals. "As an athlete, restorative sleep is critical. I wake up feeling refreshed and ready for whatever the day brings."

CEO Timea Ciliberti, a driving force behind Relaxium®, expressed her enthusiasm for Marino's alignment with the company, saying, "Having Dan Marino on board underscores our commitment to excellence. His genuine endorsement of Relaxium® Sleep is a testament to our dedication to providing science-backed, effective solutions."

Behind Relaxium® Sleep's groundbreaking formula stands Dr. Eric Ciliberti, a renowned neurologist. "Creating a drug-free sleep solution has been my passion," says Dr. Ciliberti. "By combining my scientific knowledge with the highest quality ingredients, we've developed a product that truly transforms lives."

Marino's union with Relaxium® goes beyond a traditional spokesperson role. He, alongside Timea Ciliberti and Dr. Eric Ciliberti, aims to raise awareness about the importance of sleep as a pillar of wellness. "We're not just promoting a product; we're advocating for healthier, happier lives through better sleep," Marino asserts.

As Dan Marino takes center stage, individuals seeking a sleep revolution can trust in Relaxium's® mission. To learn more about Relaxium® and its commitment to revolutionizing sleep wellness, visit relaxium.com. For inquiries or to explore the benefits of Relaxium® Sleep, please contact 1-888-353-1205.

SOURCE Relaxium

