NFL Legend Darren Sproles Partners with QuSecure to Champion Speed, Agility, and Protection in Cybersecurity

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QuSecure, the leader in post-quantum cybersecurity and cryptographic agility, today announced a new partnership with NFL icon Darren Sproles to headline a national awareness campaign centered on the theme Speed, Agility, and Protection. The collaboration bridges Sproles' legendary on-field performance with the capabilities of QuProtect R3, the first end-to-end cryptographic security platform built for the quantum era.

Widely regarded as one of the most dynamic and explosive athletes of his generation, Sproles built a 15-year NFL career on first-step speed, rapid decision-making, and a protection strategy that kept him performing at elite levels. Those same attributes now help organizations understand a new kind of playing field—the rapidly evolving landscape of modern and post-quantum cyber threats.

"In the NFL, speed wins games. Agility wins seasons. Protection wins championships," Sproles said during the campaign shoot. "Cybersecurity is no different. Today's leaders need to see threats early, react instantly, and know their systems will protect them when it counts. That's what QuSecure brings to the table."

The national campaign draws a direct, authentic connection between Sproles' three defining traits and the core strengths of QuProtect R3—speed, agility, and protection.

Sproles built his career on instantaneous reads and explosive acceleration.

QuProtect R3 mirrors that advantage by delivering rapid cryptographic visibility across cloud, on-prem, and edge environments. The platform identifies high-value assets, flags vulnerabilities, and prioritizes remediation with speed and precision—empowering organizations to act before threats escalate.

Sproles' signature was his ability to change direction mid-play with no loss of momentum.

QuProtect R3 gives organizations that same capability. Its crypto-agility engine allows enterprises to rotate ciphers, keys, and algorithms with a click. No code changes, no downtime, no rip-and-replace.

Sproles didn't survive 15 seasons alone. He relied on blockers, strategy, and a protection system designed to keep him upright. QuSecure provides that same foundation in a single unified platform.

QuProtect R3 unifies three critical capabilities into a single platform:

Recon : Cryptographic discovery & High Value Asset identification

: Cryptographic discovery & High Value Asset identification Resilience : Crypto -agility, remediation, and PQC transition

: -agility, remediation, and PQC transition Reporting: Real-time compliance, CBOM, and audit readiness

This unified approach gives organizations cryptographic command and control—something legacy cybersecurity tools and single-point solutions cannot provide.

"This partnership is about more than celebrity," said Rebecca Krauthamer, CEO and Co-Founder of QuSecure. "It's about helping leaders understand that cryptography is now a strategic advantage. Darren personifies what the QuProtect R3 platform delivers: speed when it matters, agility in uncertainty, and protection that lasts."

About Darren Sproles

Darren Sproles is an NFL legend, Super Bowl champion, Pro Bowler, and holder of multiple all-time league records. Known for redefining the running back position through explosive playmaking, Sproles remains one of the most widely respected figures in professional sports.

About QuSecure

QuSecure is the pioneer of post-quantum cybersecurity and the creator of QuProtect R3, the first end-to-end crypto-agility and cryptographic command platform. QuSecure enables organizations to identify high-value assets, modernize cryptography without operational disruption, and achieve continuous compliance—all while preparing for the quantum threat.

Learn more at QuSecure.com.

