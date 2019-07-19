SAN DIEGO, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL Quarterback Drew Brees is passionate about the transformative power of sports and in providing opportunities for boys and girls of all ages. As a father of 4 children, Drew and his wife Brittany are committed to giving back to local youth in their offseason home – San Diego. From Drew's charitable work through his Brees Dream Foundation, to his nationwide flag football league, Football N' America (FNA)," my goal is to impact the lives of kids through sport. Sports have played a huge role in my life and I'm thrilled about joining and sharing my energy and experiences with the leadership team at Surf Sports. Surf Sports is the perfect partner for me and my family, and I believe our impact and reach will extend well beyond our local community," said Brees.

NFL Legend Drew Brees Becomes A Strategic Partner with Significant Investment in Surf Sports Drew Brees pictured with Surf Sport's National Sporting Director, Josh Henderson and CEO Brian Enge

San Diego's Surf Sports is nationally renowned for professionalism, elite facility & event management, high quality coaching and most importantly a deep commitment to athletic development and life-changing power of sports. Surf Sports has over 1000 local kids in our program and another 15,000 nationwide. Our mission is to create experiences and opportunities for kids and we're excited to announce our next step towards furthering our goal by partnering with Drew.

"With our shared vision and mutual commitment to youth development, this is a powerful partnership," said Brian Enge, Surf Sports.

"Drew's involvement will help continue to grow the Surf brand to be synonymous with opportunities for youth sports development here in San Diego and nationwide. As a Super Bowl Champion, but more importantly as a father, it's evident that Drew is passionate in the ever-growing future of youth sports and we are honored to have Drew be a part of our team," added Enge.

Drew is now an investor in Surf Sports, board member and sits on the leadership team.

About Surf Cup Sports

For over 42 years, Surf has been one of the founding organizations in elite youth soccer. With over $8 Million in charitable donations, 11 national championships, and countless professional, collegiate and youth national team players we are forever striving to be the "Best of the Best."

SOURCE Surf Cup Sports

Related Links

http://drewbrees.com

