NFL Legend Franco Harris Partners With DouleuRx™ CBD Portfolio

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Franco Harris, four-time professional football national champion and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has become an investor/partner in and active proponent for the industry-leading DouleuRx™ portfolio of THC-free CBD products.

As part of the business agreement, Harris has become an integral member of the product development and marketing team, contributing to the product expansion plans for the brand.

The DouleuRx portfolio welcomes Franco Harris NFL Legend Franco Harris joins the DouleuRx team.

"I have been proud of my two-decade career in the NFL," said Harris. "Awards and championships aside, that amount of time on the field takes its toll on your body. I have never experienced relief like the DouleuRx products provide, but in addition to results, the DouleuRx products are backed by proven science, undeniable quality and top tier leadership. I believe in these products so much that not only do I use them, but I'm also proud to share them with my friends and family."

DouleuRx is a fully vertically integrated manufacturer of THC-free CBD products derived from industrial organically grown hemp harvested in the United States. DouleuRx compliance practices follow the CBD products from seed to shelf, monitoring each step of the manufacturing process to provide consumers with complete traceability and an industry-leading level of quality assurance.

DouleuRx was founded by Dr. Richard Staack, considered to be one of the leading CBD scientists in the USA. Dr. Staack uses a proprietary nano-technology approach to improve bioavailability of CBD into the body. The technology has been validated and reviewed by NASA. He holds a Ph.D in Nutritional and Biochemical Toxicology, a Master of Science in Food Science, and an M.B.A.

"We are thrilled to welcome Franco to the team," said Chuck Miller, VP of Sales and Marketing. "For more than twenty years, few could match him on the field, and today he is a successful entrepreneur. He is a DouleuRx consumer and believes in the brand. In an industry with a lot of hype, Franco is the real deal and so is DouleuRx."

Manufactured from THC-free industrial hemp grown in organic farms throughout the United States, all DouleuRx products are produced and packaged in FDA certified facilities.

The DouleuRx portfolio is available in a variety of delivery options, including creams, stick-packs, sugar free 2-oz shots, soft gel capsules, tinctures and water-soluble powders.

About DouleuRx™

