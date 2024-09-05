NFL Legend Jason Kelce Joining Marriott Bonvoy and Courtyard by Marriott as First-Ever 'Fanbassador,' Bringing Passionate NFL Fans a Series of Unforgettable Experiences

From joining Kelce at a gameday pool party to announcing a pick at the 2025 NFL Draft, fans will revel in 18 exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments and join Courtyard by Marriott at Super Bowl LIX.

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout his 13-year career, Jason Kelce's dominance on the field ignited the passions of NFL fans everywhere. Now, for his first season off the field, Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott's award-winning travel program, and Courtyard by Marriott, the Official Hotel Partner of the NFL, announced today that Kelce is joining their team as the first-ever 'Fanbassador.' In this role, Kelce will bring never-before-seen experiences to football fans all season long, enabling them to pursue their passion for the game every single week throughout the regular season and all the way to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Jason Kelce joins Marriott Bonvoy and Courtyard by Marriott as their first-ever ‘Fanbassador.’ Jason Kelce joins Marriott Bonvoy and Courtyard by Marriott as their first-ever ‘Fanbassador.’

Starting today, September 5 and continuing every Thursday throughout the entire NFL regular season, Jason Kelce will debut a new Marriott Bonvoy Moment, where Marriott Bonvoy members will have the opportunity to bid points for incredible football-related experiences inspired by, and alongside, Kelce. Specifically designed to appeal to every kind of football fan, the Moments will range from joining Kelce at a gameday pool party to having him pick your fantasy league loser's punishment, receiving custom designed apparel from designer Kristin Juszczyk, and participating in a mystery experience with Kelce himself at a Courtyard by Marriott in Philadelphia. Later in the season, Kelce and Courtyard by Marriott will also unveil a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join Kelce in the run up to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

"During my playing days, I was able to see and experience first-hand the unrivaled passion of NFL fans. Now, finished playing, I could not be more excited to spend my first season as a full-time fan helping fuel those same passions by teaming up with Marriott Bonvoy and Courtyard by Marriott, the home of NFL fans everywhere," says Jason Kelce. "As the 'Fanbassador,' this collaboration is about celebrating all of the things that make NFL fans special and providing them opportunities to get closer to the game they love like never before. Let's get this season started!"

Every Marriott Bonvoy member can transform their travel and everyday purchases into unforgettable experiences through the Marriott Bonvoy Moments Platform, with even just a single point unlocking the potential for extraordinary opportunities. Jason Kelce's 18 'Fanbassador' Moments can be found on Courtyard.com/NFL. These Moments, all inspired by Kelce's passion for the game of football, offer the opportunity for all types of NFL fans to engage with the game they love through the power of Marriott Bonvoy and Courtyard by Marriott. Some highlight Moments that will drop throughout the season include:

Pool Party with Jason Kelce (available for redemption and auction): For just 1 Marriott Bonvoy point, members can watch a game from the rooftop pool at a Courtyard by Marriott in Los Angeles with the NFL icon himself. Indulge in Courtyard BISTRO favorites, pool activities and more.

For just 1 Marriott Bonvoy point, members can watch a game from the rooftop pool at a Courtyard by Marriott in with the NFL icon himself. Indulge in Courtyard BISTRO favorites, pool activities and more. Fantasy Football Punishment (available for auction): The joy of fantasy victory and agony of fantasy defeat are in the hands of the 'Fanbassador' himself. What will be decided…

The joy of fantasy victory and agony of fantasy defeat are in the hands of the 'Fanbassador' himself. What will be decided… Mystery Moment (available for redemption): Show up at Courtyard by Marriott in Philly and find out what's in store...

Show up at Courtyard by Marriott in Philly and find out what's in store... Uniquely Designed Apparel by Kristin Juszczyk (available for auction): Looking to rock the next game fit? Bid a chance to win your very own personalized item from designer, Kristen Juszczyk .

Looking to rock the next game fit? Bid a chance to win your very own personalized item from designer, . Announce a 2025 NFL Draft Pick in Green Bay (available for auction): If public speaking is your calling, bid points to announce a draft pick on Day 3 live from the stage. The winner will also have access to Day 1 and Day 2 weekend festivities inclusive of the Marriott Bonvoy draft party with NFL talent and Courtyard Inner Circle at the NFL Draft Theater.

If public speaking is your calling, bid points to announce a draft pick on Day 3 live from the stage. The winner will also have access to Day 1 and Day 2 weekend festivities inclusive of the Marriott Bonvoy draft party with NFL talent and Courtyard Inner Circle at the NFL Draft Theater. Football in the UK (available for auction) – Your trip starts with a visit to a Manchester United game (10/19) where winners will enjoy VIP hospitality watching the game from the Seat of Dreams, along with a legend meet and greet, and more. The next day you travel down to London to attend the 2024 NFL London Games (10/20). Here you will enjoy VIP hospitality, stand on the sideline whilst the teams train and take in the atmosphere from the UKs most iconic stadium, Wembley.

"As a player, Jason Kelce inspired an entire generation of fans to pursue the game they love, and we could not think of a more perfect NFL fan to be the first-ever Marriott Bonvoy and Courtyard by Marriott 'Fanbassador' than him," says Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Brand. "Each of these experiences are set to ignite the same enthusiasm and love of the game that Jason embodies, creating unforgettable memories for our members and guests to pursue their passion for the game every single week of the season, all the way to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans."

NFL fans should also be on the lookout for a big announcement from Kelce and Courtyard by Marriott, which will reveal a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join Kelce ahead of Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Fans can follow @CourtyardHotels on Instagram to be the first to find out and participate.

In addition to Jason Kelce's 18 'Fanbassador' Moments, Marriott Bonvoy members will also have a chance to explore additional NFL packages on moments.marriottbonvoy.com. Those interested in experiencing these Moments should join Marriott Bonvoy today at marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com . To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here . Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook , X , Instagram and TikTok .

About Courtyard by Marriott®

Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With over 1,310 locations in over 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests are able to work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.