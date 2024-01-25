NFL Legend Tim Brown & Philanthropic Powerhouses Unite for a Swinging Stand Against Child Exploitation at First-Ever Celebrity Golf Invitational

A Powerful Synergy: Where Sports, Philanthropy, and Hope Converge

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of the state's most highly-anticipated events, and just days before Super Bowl LVIII up the inaugural Tim & Sherice Brown Celebrity Golf Invitational swings into action. The event takes place on Thursday, February 8, from 10 AM to 1 PM at the world-renowned Topgolf Vegas at MGM Grand. Hosted by National Football League® (NFL) hall-of-famer Tim Brown and wife, philanthropist Sherice Brown, are gearing up to host an unforgettable event that brings together sports legends, community luminaries, and philanthropic powerhouses for a dynamic cause.

In a groundbreaking move, the Malouf Foundation, and the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, two pillars of child protection, have merged their strengths and visions. Together, the organizations will move the needle forward in their pursuit in unifying the front against child sexual exploitation, creating ripples of change that will touch the lives of countless children.

The event sponsored by Las Vegas Raiders, Dr. Sid O'Bryant, Gateway Financial, Parrish Charitable Foundation, Infinite Health Services, and Victoria Elliott-GEICO. is not merely a day of sport; it is a clarion call to action, a resounding pledge to make the world safer for children.

Tim Brown, NFL Hall of Famer, and event host, shared his perspective on the event, saying, "This golf invitational isn't just about hitting the greens. It's a swing for the fences in our commitment to protect children from harm. Together with the unified Malouf Foundation and Elizabeth Smart Foundation, we aim to create lasting change, making this world safer for our children."

Distinguished scientist and luminary in Alzheimer's research, Dr. Sid O'Bryant, will serve as the keynote speaker. In a historic achievement, O'Bryant has received more than $150 million in research funding after publishing 250 research papers and is a global thought leader in health disparities in brain aging and Alzheimer's disease. O'Bryant's groundbreaking work, revealing a link between traumatic experiences and heightened Alzheimer's risk in women, underscores the event's commitment to safeguarding children's mental well-being.

