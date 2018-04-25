NFL Legend Troy Vincent and Tommi Vincent Introduce Vincent Country

DALLAS, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VINCENT COUNTRY, a faith-driven family lifestyle brand committed to positive social impact, has officially launched nationwide. Developed by Troy and Tommi Vincent, the brand was founded on the premise of enriching the culture and communities through intentional service and legacy-inspired cooking.

"At the core of our family is faith and food. We are looking forward to sharing both through Vincent Country," says Tommi Vincent, the family matriarch also known as Chef Tommi V. "Food brings people together, bonds families and friends; serving others inspires dreams and fosters hope. This is the heart of the Vincent Country journey."

Curating an experience that will provide access to influential tastemakers, dynamic leaders, professional athletes and more, VINCENT COUNTRY launched their service-based event series in Dallas, Texas, Tuesday, April 24, with a Safe Zone Activity Day for 300 kids from the South Dallas community at St. Philip's School & Community Center, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215. The event featured an afternoon of fun, including athlete-inspired activities and a dessert masterclass with Chef Tommi V. Friday, April 27, the Vincents will also host a private Midnight Brunch for 50 special guests, including their friends and family, to feature a night of community and inspired comfort food by Chef Tommi V.

Widely known for soul-stirring cuisine, Chef Tommi V embraces the invaluable cooking lessons from her grandmother while leveraging her professional culinary training to produce atmospheres of healing and restoration. "She is the reason I am who I am today," says Troy. Troy, along with his wife Tommi, who is also a motivational speaker, entrepreneur and writer, introduce Vincent Country as an extension of their combined accomplishments and efforts.

Troy is best known for his 15-year career in the NFL, as president of the NFL Players' Association and the current executive vice president of football operations at the NFL. Beginning his football career as a first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 1992 NFL Draft, Troy has touched millions on and off the football field promoting the values of character and leadership.

The Vincent family is made up of patriarch Troy and matriarch Tommi, as well as their children Desiré, Troy Jr., Taron, Hadassah and Tanner. The entire family reflects the values of Vincent Country and has built a legacy of community development through their non-profit Love Thy Neighbor Community Development and Opportunity Corporation, whose goal is to grow community development one person at a time.

VINCENT COUNTRY is a faith-driven family lifestyle brand committed to positive social impact. Developed by Troy and Tommi Vincent, the family is leading and enriching the culture and communities through intentional service and legacy-inspired cooking.

