NFL LEGENDS HANNIBAL NAVIES AND CHARLIE BATCH UNVEIL GIVING LEGENDS PODCAST, INSPIRING GIVING BACK BEYOND THE FIELD

News provided by

United Charitable

02 Nov, 2023, 10:29 ET

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL veterans and esteemed social entrepreneurs Hannibal Navies and Charlie Batch have launched their much-anticipated podcast, Giving Legends Podcast. With a shared vision of highlighting athletes and influential individuals dedicated to building giving legacies, Navies and Batch aim to inspire a new generation of philanthropic leaders.

The Giving Legends Podcast delves into the stories of remarkable individuals who have not only achieved excellence in their careers but have also dedicated themselves to giving back to their communities. It provides a platform for unsung heroes and renowned figures alike, showcasing their inspiring journeys and the profound impact they've made through their philanthropic efforts.

Hosted by two NFL veterans with over 40 years of collective leadership experience in non-profit management and development, Hannibal Navies, a 9-year NFL veteran, is the founder of 360 Sports Academy, established in 2007, dedicated to youth leadership development through athletics. He also serves as Vice President of Development for Athletes Charitable, a division of United Charitable, which focuses on making a positive impact on the world by empowering athletes through social entrepreneurship. Charlie Batch, a 15-year NFL veteran, Athlete Ambassador for Athletes Charitable, and Super Bowl Champion, is the founder of Best of the Batch Foundation, established in 1999, recognized for its commitment to providing educational, athletic, community, and leadership programming for youth and their families.

Navies and Batch, both respected figures off the field, are passionate about providing a platform that empowers the next generation of Giving Legends and showcases the incredible stories and impact of their guests. Host Hannibal Navies believes that "Giving Legends Podcast has the power to shape the next generation of philanthropic leaders and inspire positive change." In the inaugural episode, Navies and Batch were joined by Jerome Bettis, Super Bowl Champion and Pro Football Hall of Fame Running Back. While Bettis' performance on the field cemented his status as an NFL legend, his giving legacy continues to grow with the impact of his foundation, The Bus Stops Here Foundation.

By highlighting the stories of Giving Legends like Bettis, the Giving Legends Podcast serves as a platform to share the impact being created by tenured social entrepreneurs and blossoming changemakers looking to create their own giving legacy. Stay tuned for a series of captivating episodes, each featuring a new Giving Legend who is committed to building a giving legacy, including Deon Grant, Warrick Dunn, and Rennie Curran. Experience Giving Legends Podcast on your favorite platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts

SOURCE United Charitable

