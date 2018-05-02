NFL Loses Most TV Viewers and Provides Worst In-Stadium Experience Across Pro Sports, According to New Temkin Group Research

WABAN, Mass., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Temkin Group—a leading customer experience research, consulting, and training company—has issued a report examining consumers' experience with pro sports. The report, Fan Experience Benchmark: U.S. Professional Sports, is based on a study of 10,000 U.S. consumers. It examines their TV viewing preferences and experiences at live sporting events.

NFL, is by far the most popular sport, as 50.8% of consumers like to watch it on TV. The next most popular sport is MLB (37.9%). Of the nine sports examined, WNBA is the least popular (6.1%).

Temkin Group has been tracking these TV preferences (except for WNBA) for seven years. Between 2012 and 2018, only MLB (-3.9 %-points) and NHL (+0.9) have experienced an increase. NFL has experienced the largest decline (-6.8), followed by NASCAR (-4.1), PG (-2.2), USTA (-1.0), MLS (-0.5), and PGA (-0.5).

The decline in TV interest was most dramatic for males between the ages of 18- and 24-years-old. Across most of the sports in the study, this group experienced the largest drop.

"NFL is the declining behemoth on TV, while NASCAR and WNBA provide the best live event experiences," states Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group.

Temkin Group's study also examined which consumers went to live sporting event and asked consumers to rate their satisfaction for different parts of their journey. Here are some highlights from the research:

The largest percentage of consumers have attended an MLB game over the previous year (19.8%), while the fewest attended an WNBA game (2.2%).

We identified sporting event attendees who are likely to recommend that their friends and relatives attend a live sporting event. NASCAR has the largest level of promoters (57%), while the NFL has the lowest (49%).

On average across the sports, consumers were least satisfied with the parking experience and most satisfied with their experience of watching the game/match.

The WNBA earned the highest satisfaction scores for five of the nine experiences we examined: parking, using the bathroom, purchasing food, purchasing a souvenir, and leaving the stadium.

NHL and MLB earned the top satisfaction scores for the experience of watching the game.

The NFL earned the lowest satisfaction scores for eight of the nine live event experiences.

The report includes live event scorecards for MLB, MLS, NASCAR, NBA, NFL, NHL, and WNBA.

The report, Fan Experience Benchmark: U.S. Professional Sports, can be accessed at the Temkin Ratings website, www.TemkinRatings.com. Or from the Customer Experience Matters® blog ExperienceMatters.wordpress.com.

About Temkin Group: Temkin Group is a leading customer experience research, consulting, and training firm. Many of the world's largest brands rely on its insights and advice to steer their transformational journeys, and Temkin Group accelerates their results by combining customer experience thought leadership with a deep understanding of organizational dynamics. Rather than layering on cosmetic changes, Temkin Group helps companies embed practices within their culture by building up four core competencies: Purposeful Leadership, Employee Engagement, Compelling Brand Values, and Customer Connectedness. The firm's ongoing research identifies leading and emerging best practices for engaging the hearts and minds of customers, employees, and partners. Temkin Group also runs the CX Institute, which provides online training that instills a customer-centric mindset across all employees across an organization. For more information, contact Bruce Temkin at 617-916-2075 or send an email to 194233@email4pr.com.

About Bruce Temkin: Bruce Temkin is widely recognized as a customer experience visionary, and is Managing Partner of Temkin Group. He is also the co-founder and Emeritus Chair of the Customer Experience Professionals Association (CXPA.org), a global non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of customer experience management. Bruce is also the author of a very popular blog, Customer Experience Matters®. Prior to forming Temkin Group, he was a Vice President at Forrester Research for 12 years where he ran the customer experience, eBusiness, financial services, and B2B sectors and was the most-read analyst for 13 consecutive quarters.

