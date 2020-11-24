NFL Names Hyperice Official Recovery Technology Partner

The partnership brings Hyperice's next-generation products and technologies to NFL facilities and environments –to optimize player performance, improve mobility, and speed up recovery post-game. Players will now have access to the full suite of Hyperice and Normatec technologies including Hypervolt, Hypersphere, Vyper and Venom lines.

"For years, Hyperice has worked closely with NFL players, and team performance and athletic training experts to enhance athlete recovery," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "This progressive partnership with the NFL represents our collective commitment to prioritize player recovery and optimize performance, league wide. As partners, we will work together to deliver cutting-edge recovery solutions for years to come."

Hyperice and NFL will also work together with PFATS (The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society) to deliver recovery technology solutions to NFL member clubs in an effort to prioritize player performance. Hyperice will collaborate with PFATS, to drive innovation and research aimed at improving athlete longevity league-wide. Hyperice will also integrate recovery technology into the NFL Scouting Combine, for prospects to use before, during and after participation in on-field drills. In addition, Hyperice will develop exclusive warm up, recovery and body maintenance video content with NFL players for the newly launched Hyperice App .

"We're thrilled to welcome Hyperice to the NFL family as an Official Recovery Technology Partner," said Renie Anderson, Executive Vice President of Partnerships & Chief Revenue Officer for the NFL. "With this partnership in place Hyperice products will be available across all 32 Club facilities providing our players access to the very best recovery technology to help them perform at the highest level."

Since its inception Hyperice has centered athletes in its product and technology development and already is a mainstay with NFL athletes following investments from Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, J.J. Watt, and Jarvis Landry.

"I've used Hyperice technology throughout my career as an instrumental part of my overall training and recovery routines to ensure I'm performing at my peak on game day," said Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. "This Hyperice /NFL partnership will allow an even greater level of accessibility for athletes to recovery technology, which will enhance player performance and elevate the game."

About HYPERICE

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

More About PFATS (www.pfats.com )

The Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS) represents the athletic trainers of the National Football League (NFL). PFATS serves the athletes of the NFL, the NFL member clubs, and other members of the athletic training community. PFATS works on the front line of health, safety, and performance to ensure that NFL athletes receive the most progressive and highest quality medical care to prevent injuries, rehabilitate faster, and outperform expectations. PFATS is also committed to promoting athletic training advancement through education and research. PFATS and the PFATS Foundation allocate funding, resources, and services to assist athletic trainers across all sports. As part of the PFATS diversity initiative, the PFATS diversity committee is actively pursuing projects promoting cultural competency. PFATS is built on its members' professional integrity, ethical standards and fellowship.

