"NFL ON CBS" SCORES THE MOST-WATCHED NFL DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAME EVER WITH MORE THAN 50 MILLION VIEWERS

23 Jan, 2024, 10:53 ET
NEW YORK , Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a record-setting regular season, the NFL ON CBS continues to deliver record viewership with massive numbers in the postseason.
- CBS Sports' presentation of Chiefs-Bills is the most-watched NFL Divisional Playoff Game ever and the first to surpass 50 million viewers, averaging 50.393 million viewers and up +10% vs. last year's comparable window (Cowboys-49ers, 45.659). The previous record was 48.522 million viewers for Cowboys-Packers on Jan. 15, 2017.
- Kansas City's 27-24 victory is the most-watched program on any network since Super Bowl LVII (Feb. 12, 2023).
- Sunday's game peaked with more than 56 million viewers (56.250).
- Paramount+ recorded its most-streamed live event ever.
- The NFL ON CBS' record-setting Divisional Playoff Game follows CBS Sports' most-watched regular season since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998 and the most-streamed NFL season ever on Paramount+.
