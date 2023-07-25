NFL player-backed marijuana company Revenant Holdings Achieves Unprecedented Success with Heaterz Infused Pre-Rolls, Establishes Market Dominance Statewide

ST. LOUIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an explosive launch, Revenant, the multi-state aspirational marijuana brand, is celebrating the overwhelming success of their flagship product, Heaterz infused pre-rolls, in Missouri. The introduction of Heaterz to the market has been nothing short of revolutionary, catapulting Revenant to a position of complete market domination in the infused pre-roll category.

Kyle Turley - NFL Veteran and Co-Founder Revenant Holdings
Since its exclusive debut at SWADE Marijuana Dispensary locations, Heaterz infused pre-rolls have captivated discerning cannabis enthusiasts with an unparalleled smoking experience. The meticulously crafted joints have received widespread acclaim for their exceptional quality, and consistency. Customers across Missouri have embraced the Revenant experience, making Heaterz the go-to choice for those seeking a premium marijuana adventure.

Revenant Holdings' strategic partnership with BeLeaf Medical has played a significant role in the brand's rapid rise to prominence. The collaboration has allowed Revenant to leverage BeLeaf Medical's expertise in manufacturing and producing top-notch cannabis products, ensuring Heaterz consistently delivers on its promise of excellence.

Due to overwhelming demand and the product's remarkable success, Revenant is thrilled to announce that Heaterz infused pre-rolls will now be available statewide at multiple locations, expanding their reach to cannabis enthusiasts throughout Missouri. In addition to SWADE Marijuana Dispensaries, customers can now find Revenant products at popular locations such as The Mint Dispensaries, Luxury Leaf, and more.

"We've got a great partnership with BeLeaf. The goal, for us personally, is to ultimately replicate our brand in every state, getting tissue cultures to all of these cultivators and having certain strains be represented under our brand." - Kyle Turley - NFL Veteran and Co-Founder Revenant Holdings.

As Revenant continues its mission to offer top-tier cannabis experiences, the company remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Through strategic expansions and collaborations with trusted partners, Revenant aims to bring their premium marijuana products to an ever-growing audience of cannabis enthusiasts.

With the overwhelmingly positive response to Heaterz infused pre-rolls, Revenant stands as a shining example of how dedication to excellence can propel a brand to unparalleled success.

For further information, media inquiries, or to locate a Revenant retail location near you, please visit the official website at revenantmj.com or www.rev-mj.com 

About Revenant Holdings:

Revenant Holdings curates an impressive collection of leading cannabis brands to suit diverse consumer lifestyles, serving both seasoned cannabis connoisseurs and those venturing into the world of cannabis for the first time. Their portfolio offers an unparalleled selection, delivering top-tier cannabis experiences that are consistent in quality.

