NFL Player Speaks Out About Living With Narcolepsy; Partners with Project Sleep for World Narcolepsy Day

"When I first got diagnosed, I didn't know anybody with narcolepsy, so I was in the dark about this whole narcolepsy thing," said Andrews. "Finding Project Sleep and their community of people raising awareness and advocating, I felt like this was my calling, something I could get behind to help make a difference."

Narcolepsy, one of the most common causes of chronic sleepiness, affects about 1 in 2,000 people, or 3 million people worldwide. However, experts believe the majority of people living with narcolepsy are currently undiagnosed, and thus without treatment or support. Project Sleep aims to raise awareness of narcolepsy on a global scale in order to reduce delays in narcolepsy diagnosis, reduce stigma, foster community, and improve patient outcomes.

"No one should have to go years without a diagnosis or be left to feel alone in facing their condition," said Julie Flygare, JD, President & CEO of Project Sleep. "This is why it is so powerful that an NFL player has stepped forward to share his story to raise awareness and combat stigma. We are so honored and grateful to partner with Josh Andrews for World Narcolepsy Day."

Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological condition that impairs the brain's ability to regulate the sleep-wake cycle. Symptoms vary by person and may include excessive sleepiness during the day, muscle weakness often triggered by emotions (called cataplexy), sleep paralysis, hallucinations around sleep, and disrupted nighttime sleep.

The third annual World Narcolepsy Day on Sept. 22, 2021 is co-led by 28 patient advocacy organizations across 6 continents, including new addition Narcolepsy China. The day unites the international narcolepsy community to inspire action, increase public knowledge, and elevate the voices of people living with narcolepsy worldwide. To learn more about narcolepsy and be the first to know about Project Sleep's World Narcolepsy Day activities, visit the World Narcolepsy Day web page or follow along on social media using hashtag #WorldNarcolepsyDay.

About Project Sleep

Project Sleep is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about sleep health and sleep disorders. The organization's programming includes the Rising Voices of Narcolepsy℠ leadership training program, the Jack & Julie Narcolepsy Scholarship, the Narcolepsy: Not Alone® campaign, the Sleep In, and advocacy efforts.

