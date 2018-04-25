NFL Players Association and QuintEvents Announce Agreement to Deliver Licensed Fan Experience Packages

QuintEvents, through its license with the NFLPA, will offer unprecedented fan-athlete interaction through an array of packages branded with NFL player images through the NFLPA's group licensing program, giving individuals and businesses access to NFL players at top sports and entertainment events. Guests will have the opportunity for exclusive meet-and-greets, autograph sessions and photo opportunities. Corporate clients can also add reserved private and semi-private seating and player engagements.

The first event package will be available for Atlanta in February 2019. In addition to other event elements, this package will include:

Access to the NFLPA Legends Club Hospitality hosted by Barry Sanders and other football greats, located just a short walk to Mercedes Benz Stadium inside the historic Georgia Freight Depot.

The NFLPA Legends Club Hospitality, which will take place pre- and post-game and feature gourmet food, premium open bar, current and former player appearances, photo opportunities, meet-and-greets and much more.

Optional hotel rooms and ground transportation. The hotel option is a substantial competitive advantage with offerings of rooms at premium hotels like the Ellis Hotel (voted No. 1 in Atlanta by Conde' Nast Traveler), Omni Atlanta CNN Center, Intercontinental Buckhead and the W Hotel in Midtown.

"There is a significant opportunity to celebrate the game of football while bringing fans and players together, and the NFLPA is the perfect partner in this mission," said Brian Ruede, President at QuintEvents. "QuintEvents' extensive history of delivering thousands of football-centric travel, hospitality and experience packages around sports and entertainment events makes this partnership with the NFLPA very exciting."

"These types of personalized VIP experiences are changing the face of sports, and we're excited to team up with QuintEvents to bring fans and players together in ways unimaginable before," said Steve Scebelo, NFL Players Inc. Vice President of Licensing and Business Development. "The first package that QuintEvents will offer brings the sports experience to a whole new level – and we look forward to building on those memorable moments for future events."



About QuintEvents

QuintEvents is the industry-leading provider of tickets/travel/experience/hospitality packages in partnership with many of the world's most prominent sports and entertainment events. Based in Charlotte, NC, QuintEvents' innovative programs enable those properties to expand fan experiences and corporate client entertainment opportunities in a way that reflects the quality and prestige of those brands. QuintEvents has a portfolio of 17 official property partnerships servicing over 80 events including the Formula 1, Kentucky Derby, NFLPA, UFC, New York Fashion Week, The Open, College Football National Championship, The Pro Football Hall of Fame, Breeders Cup, Belmont Stakes, Barrett Jackson, MotoGP, Presidents Cup and The Players Championship. Additional information can be found at www.quintevents.com.

About NFLPA

The National Football League Players Association is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players' interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through 2020. Learn more at www.nflpa.com.

About NFL Players Inc.

NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFLPA, connects businesses to the power of NFL players. NFL Players Inc. creates customized business solutions for partners, through licensing, marketing strategy and player activations. For more information, please visit nflpa.com/players.

