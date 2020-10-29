NFL Players Association Takes Ownership Stake in Monkey Knife Fight, Orchestrated Through OneTeam Partners

In addition to becoming a strategic owner in a major fantasy sports company, the NFLPA and OneTeam will have an unprecedented relationship with Monkey Knife Fight. The multi-year deal, includes a long-term licensing agreement, joint marketing commitment and significant player involvement in a broad assortment of MKF's activities. Monkey Knife Fight is the official licensee of the NFLPA in daily fantasy sports.

"With this deal we have taken another large step to solidifying the role of players being collectively involved in businesses that partner with their sport. Monkey Knife Fight is an innovative daily fantasy provider that already has partnerships with some NFL teams and we are thrilled with the opportunity to build onto that platform for fans across sports," said DeMaurice Smith, NFLPA Executive Director and Board Member, OneTeam Partners.

"Monkey Knife Fight has always distinguished itself from other gaming platforms by letting fans play contests that are focused on their favorite athletes," said Bill Asher, Founder and CEO of Monkey Knife Fight. "Our relationship with the NFLPA will allow us to connect fans to players on a whole new level. We are looking forward to this landmark partnership."

"This is the perfect timing for this partnership. Professional athletes have historically been underleveraged by DFS companies despite athletes being the predicate for these games' existence. In Monkey Knife Fight, we've found a partner that is unique in what it offers to fans and also understands the immense influence and value that athletes can deliver, especially as a challenger brand competing with industry incumbents," said Ahmad Nassar, CEO of OneTeam Partners.

All-Pro quarterback Deshaun Watson says, "We grew up with fantasy sports, and the players have been looking for an opportunity like this. Daily fantasy sports, in particular, is a booming new business, and we're excited to lock arms with one of the fastest growing fantasy sports companies in the country right now."

"We're thrilled to enter a partnership in an industry that exists and is based on what we do on the field. We're looking forward to bringing an authentic player element to the fan experience, and we're excited about the unique things we've got planned to bring even more awareness to Monkey Knife Fight," said two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kirk Cousins.

About the NFL Players Association

The National Football League Players Association is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players' interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 NFL season.

About Monkey Knife Fight

Ranked as the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) company, Monkey Knife Fight's (MKF) award winning site is the fastest-growing DFS platform in North America. The company has achieved this explosive growth due to its unique, fun and engaging style of mobile sports gaming that truly levels the playing field for the average DFS player. Unlike most DFS sites, where average sports fans are forced to play against professionals and rarely win, MKF offers its loyal users a dynamic, creative and ever-expanding slate of DFS and esports contests, where having fun and winning, are part of the experience. Daily contests are offered for NFL, NBA, MLB NHL, Esports, Golf, Soccer, WNBA, and NASCAR events.

About NFL Players Inc.

NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFLPA, connects businesses to the power of NFL players. NFL Players Inc. creates customized business solutions for partners, through licensing, marketing strategy and player activations. For more information, please visit nflpa.com/players.

About OneTeam Partners

Formed in November 2019, OneTeam Partners is a joint venture between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB Players Association (MLBPA) and RedBird Capital Partners. OneTeam helps athletes maximize the value of their name, image and likeness rights by transforming the way in which athletes interact with businesses across four verticals: group licensing, athlete marketing, content and venture investing. OneTeam represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women's National Team Players Association, Women's National Basketball Players Association, and U.S. Rugby Players Association. To learn more please visit www.joinoneteam.com.

