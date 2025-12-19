NFL Players Urge Washington to Take Additional Action on Violence and Religious Persecution in Nigeria

DENVER, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a letter signed by over 60 current and former NFL players, coordinated by Sports Spectrum , was submitted to President Trump and Congressional leaders, urging additional action to address the widespread and unchecked religious and ethnic persecution in Nigeria. Leading names such as Brock Purdy, CJ Stroud, TreVeyon Henderson, Kirk Cousins, Jameis Winston, Benjamin Watson and Coach Tony Dungy signed onto the letter along with other current and former NFL players, team chaplains and players' wives.

"Despite years of escalating attacks, the Nigerian Army and security services have been ineffective," the letter reads. "Not enough attention has been given—by either the U.S. or Nigerian governments—to the Fulani Ethnic Militia (FEM), now the leading terrorist network committing mass atrocities and displacing entire communities. A new approach is urgently needed."

The new approach outlined in the letter includes: dismantling the Fulani Ethnic Militia (FEM); expanding U.S. humanitarian assistance to the millions of displaced people in Nigeria, ensuring they receive food, shelter, trauma care, and protection; and filling the role of Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom at the U.S. State Department, so this official can help lead our government's strategies in Nigeria.

"Every human being deserves to worship freely without fear of being kidnapped, burned or murdered," said Sports Spectrum President Steve Stenstrom. "America can lead by aligning its foreign policy with its moral values and the fundamental rights upon which our country was founded. That's the heart behind this letter."

"As individuals who have been entrusted with a public platform through the National Football League, we feel a moral responsibility to speak for those whose cries have gone unanswered for far too long," the letter concludes. "We ask you, as leaders of this nation, to use the full weight of your offices to defend the fundamental right to live and worship freely and to send a clear message that the United States will not stand by while Nigerians are targeted, terrorized, and killed because of their faith. The lives at stake cannot wait."

