NFL Quarterback Drew Brees tackles saving the sport he loves with Football 'N' America

In 2017, Brees met with the Surf Cup Sports (http://surfcupsports.com) team with the goal of launching leagues in Southern California. "I could tell immediately that Surf Cup Sports shares the same vision and passion my wife Brittany and I have for youth sports. They value the importance of family and their commitment to their community is impressive and very authentic," said Brees.

In March of 2018, Football 'N' America launched its inaugural San Diego season in partnership with Surf Cup Sports at the Surf Cup Sports Park in Del Mar, CA.

A part of the shared commitment to the community, a portion of proceeds generated by the league will support the Challenged Athletes Foundation (http://www.challengedathletes.org/). "There will be a very special presentation to a challenged athlete during league games on May 11th, which will be a real highlight in our first season here in San Diego," said Brees.

"I grew up playing flag football until my Freshman year of High School. I love looking across the fields on Friday nights and seeing all of the smiles and parents high fiving their daughters and sons," said Brees, who coaches teams for his three young sons, and can't wait to coach his daughter when she is old enough to play.

"Sports teach great life lessons and we are proud to partner with Drew and his team to help grow the game of football in San Diego," said Jeremy McDonald, Vice President of Surf Cup Sports. "Drew is a top sports professional who is giving back to his community, the sport he loves and helping children be active in a wonderful environment. We are pleased to support Football 'N' America."

Registration has opened for the upcoming Fall season at www.playfna.com

