NFL Rookie Tetairoa McMillan, MLB All-Star Devin Williams, and NBA Veteran Jerami Grant Invest in Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Water -- Joining Aaron Judge, Myles Garrett, Klay Thompson, and others

HILO, Hawaiʻi, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages is excited to welcome Tetairoa McMillan (T-Mac), NFL rising rookie sensation for the Carolina Panthers; Devin Williams, recently signed MLB pitcher for the New York Mets; and Jerami Grant, veteran NBA forward for the Portland Trail Blazers; into the Waiākea 'ohana as its newest athlete investors & impact partners.

As leaders in their respective sports, McMillan, Williams, and Grant share a common belief that purpose-driven partnerships can create meaningful impact. Their connection to Waiākea reflects alignment with the company's long-standing commitment: putting people and planet first, and practicing Mālama i ka 'Āina — the responsibility to care for and respect the land and those it sustains. Each joins the brand in support of its mission to use business as a force for good, helping carry forward what it means to Live Aloha in sport and beyond.

Raised in Waimānalo, Hawai'i, Tetairoa McMillan enters the league as a standout rookie in the 2025 NFL season. Drafted eighth overall, the 2024 Consensus All-American and University of Arizona's all-time receiving leader has quickly emerged as one of football's most promising young talents and a leading candidate for 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

McMillan joins fellow investors Devin Williams, two-time MLB All-Star, former NL Rookie of the Year, and newly acquired pitcher for the New York Mets, and Jerami Grant, a 12-year NBA veteran, 2021 Most Improved Player finalist, and 2020 Olympic Gold Medalist. Together, they bring a shared sense of integrity, discipline, and community stewardship that aligns naturally with Waiākea's mission.

"Waiākea represents the pride of Hawai'i and the power of doing things the right way," said McMillan. "Investing in a brand that puts culture and purpose first means a lot to me. I am grateful for the chance to be a part of what's ahead."

"I am excited to join the Waiākea team and be part of such an amazing brand," said Williams. "They have built something special, and I am proud to support their continued growth."

"Before I met the team and learned what the Waiākea company was all about, I was already a big fan of their water. As I have gotten to know the team better, it's clear that their focus on family, their philanthropic core, and care for the environment make them the perfect partner for me," said Grant. "I'm so excited to be a part of this company and community."

As Waiākea grows into 2026, the brand remains committed to intentional partnerships and sustainability-led innovation, rooted in the values that have guided it from day one. This direction is affirmed by Waiākea's recent recognition as one of the highest-scoring Certified B Corporations™ in the beverage and water categories.

"We are incredibly proud to welcome T-MAC, Devin, and Jerami to the Waiākea 'ohana." said Ryan Emmons, Waiākea Co-Founder & CEO. "We are not only partnering with the best in their respective sports, but also working with impact leaders who truly believe in our mission and community impact."

McMillan, Williams, and Grant join Waiākea's impact partners alongside a list of world-renowned athletes: 3x MLB MVP Aaron Judge, perennial NFL All-Pro and current sack leader Myles Garrett, 4x NBA Champion Klay Thompson, and a number of high-profile Hawai'i born and raised athletes including Heisman Trophy Winning QB and NFL Vet Marcus Mariota, former World Series Champion Shane Victorino, 2x Golden Glove Winner Kolten Wong, current World Series Champion Kirby Yates, US Beach Volleyball Olympian Taylor Crabb, Women's Pro Surf Legend Coco Ho, and Softball's Home Run Queen Jocelyn Alo. While this group of talented individuals are most known for their competitive achievements, they are helping to lead the charge outside of sports and share the brand's belief that companies can be catalysts for positive change.

About Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages:

Waiākea Hawaiian Volcanic Beverages is a public benefit corporation founded in 2012 in Hilo, Hawai'i with the stated mission of sustainably providing naturally healthy Hawaiian coffee and water products while contributing to and promoting clean water access, conservation, and education for those in need in Hawai'i and throughout the world. Available at thousands of retail locations across Hawai'i and the continental U.S., including Whole Foods, 7-Eleven, Walmart, and more. Waiākea was one of the first in the U.S. to develop and commit to 100% post-consumer recycled packaging in 2012, and continues to be the enviro-tech leader of its category for this and its many other initiatives. Its award-winning taste is derived from its natural filtration through 14,000 feet of porous volcanic rock, making it naturally alkaline and electrolyte-rich. Through its non-profit foundation, the Kōkua Initiative, Waiākea works to empower the people of Hawai'i through a 3 piko approach that encourages educational opportunities, 'āina-based conservation & sustainability, and support for the most vulnerable in our community. Since its inception, the project has impacted over 495,000 people in Hawai'i.

For more information, please visit the Waiākea website at https://waiakea.com and follow along on Instagram @Waiakea .

