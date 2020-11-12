NFL Star Beats Actors & Snoop Dogg in Celebrity Wine Battle

Woodson's Intercept Pinot Noir had all the right moves with 32% of the total votes, while a Washington State red blend from actor Kyle MacLachlan, best known for his roles in Twin Peaks and Sex in the City , scored a strong 21% of the votes. Snoop Dogg's 19 Crimes "Cal Red" avoided the doghouse by retaining a place in the middle of the pack (16%).

With 296 households logged in via Zoom, Oldman instructed the group on how to evaluate red wine and then presented the six contenders. Participants voted through Zoom's online polling system, with the following results:

1] Intercept Pinot Noir 2017 (Charles Woodson) (32%) winner

2] Pursued by Bear "Bear Cub" Red Blend 2016 (Kyle MacLachlan) (21%)

3] 19 Crimes Snoop Cali Red 2019 (Snoop Dogg) (16%)

4] 7 Cellars "The Farm" Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles 2018 (John Elway) (11%)

6] tie) Wade Cellars Three By Wade Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 (Dwayne Wade) (10%)

6] tie) Vanderpump Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 (Lisa Vanderpump) (10%)

Says Oldman: "The quality and likability of this particular cohort of celebrity wines were impressive. Even the lower ranked wines would make for an excellent holiday gift".

The next celebrity wine competition, "Celebrity War of the Luxury Red Wines," happens December 9th, with luxury-level bottles from Ayesha Curry, Kurt Russell, Josh Groban, Sting, John Legend, and Yao Ming.

Oldman is also hosting two other free virtual wine experiences:

"Secrets of Napa Legend: Celebrating 50 Years of Stag's Leap Wine Cellars with Winemaker Marcus Notaro"

"Big Little Lies: Magical Monterey"

Registration for these tastings is free but virtual seats are limited and fill fast:

