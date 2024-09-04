NFL Star Brock Purdy Joins Ariat as Brand Ambassador

Purdy signs multi-year deal with leading western and work apparel brand

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariat International, the leader in innovative western and work footwear and apparel, announces a multi-year partnership with Brock Purdy, starting quarterback for the National Football League's San Francisco 49ers. As Ariat's newest brand ambassador, Purdy will appear in national TV and social campaigns to engage fans and build awareness for Ariat.

Purdy is a living example of Ariat's core values. A fierce competitor who has earned success through hard work and commitment to his craft, Purdy's underdog journey from being the last player selected in the NFL draft to becoming a top quarterback has inspired fans around the world. An Ariat fan since high school, Purdy still wears the Ariat brand to this day, whether he's traveling to the stadium on game day or harvesting crops on his wife's family farm during a bye week.

"Brock connected with Ariat last fall when he wanted to give his NFL offensive linemen Ariat boots as a holiday thank you gift. We helped size and fit the guys and found that we (Ariat and Brock) strongly shared common values of teamwork, integrity, and hard work. We've been impressed with what he's accomplished so early in his career and who he is as a person. He's thoughtful and genuine, and is committed to supporting his teammates and family," said Susan Alcala, Vice President of Partnership Marketing for Ariat International.

"I've worn Ariat boots and clothing since I was a teenager, and they were the first brand that came to mind last year when I was purchasing gifts for our offensive linemen. Ariat doesn't just make the best boots and apparel for hard-working people; the brand symbolizes the values that are most important to me and so many other people across the world. It's a privilege and honor to represent Ariat," Purdy said.

Ariat will feature Purdy in an inspirational campaign highlighting his journey to the NFL and his shared values with Ariat. Purdy will be featured on Ariat's social media and website so fans can learn how he has approached and overcome challenges during his career. Additionally, the campaign will have a presence in Ariat brand shops across the country.

