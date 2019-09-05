NFL Star Jared Allen Is Back For Football Season In New TV Campaign

"When it comes to sports fans, it's so typical to see the face paint, cheering and tailgates. Our goal was to connect with people outside of the expected fan experience — something more personal. In this case, a fan who did something unexpected with her lottery winnings," said Periscope Group Creative Director Scott Dahl. "Jan's the ultimate fan who embodies the love of her favorite sports team. And while the idea of having a live player diorama is absurd, we knew Jared Allen was perfectly equipped to embrace the role and make viewers laugh every step of the way."

The full campaign, for which Allen brought back his signature mullet, horseshoe mustache and even his actual #69 player jersey straight out of the Vikings museum, includes TV, digital, social media, radio and out-of-home. Also included is an augmented reality lens for Snapchat that turns a billboard into an opportunity to give someone a virtual post-game ice bath, so everyone can share in the joy of what winning really feels like.

Minnesota Lottery Chief Marketing Officer Jason LaFrenz said, "One of the reasons we love this commercial is it highlights the strong connection between Vikings fans and former players. What better way to build excitement for the season than bringing back Vikings legend Jared Allen out of retirement to show anything is possible when it comes to football and scratch games?"

Football fans can visit Minnesota Lottery's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram pages to see even more from the campaign and to win Jan-The-Ultimate-Fan Vikings giveaways.

Periscope is an award-winning creative agency and division of Quad, a marketing service partner dedicated to creating a better way for clients through a data-driven, integrated marketing platform that reduces complexity, increases efficiency and enhances marketing spend effectiveness. Periscope provides a full spectrum of integrated marketing services for a wide range of acclaimed brands, including Autotrader, BASF, Bridgestone, Cox Communications, Intuit, Kelley Blue Book, Krispy Kreme, Petco, Red Robin, Toro, UnitedHealth Group, Walgreens and more.

Established in 1990, proceeds from the Minnesota Lottery benefit all Minnesotans. The lottery has raised more than $3 billion for state programs, providing more than $1.4 billion to the General Fund to help fund important functions, such as education, public safety, and health and human services, and more than $1 billion to support critical environmental programs.

