NFL Star Maxx Crosby Joins ZenWTR® as Newest Investor and Ambassador

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenWTR®, producers of premium vapor distilled alkaline water backed by an unrivaled sustainability platform, proudly announces the addition of Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby to its roster of athlete and celebrity investors and brand ambassadors.

As a premier NFL edge rusher having earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection in five years, ranked No. 17 on "The Top 100 Players of 2023" regardless of position (per a players only poll), and one of five finalists for this year's Defensive Player of the Year, Maxx Crosby is renowned for his intensity on the field, regimented fitness regime and commitment to excellence in everything he does, making him an exceptional partner for the ZenWTR brand. This partnership not only cements ZenWTR as Crosby's exclusive hydration choice to stay game-day ready, but also supports his efforts to making positive contributions to the community, notably through his namesake Maxx Crosby Foundation which is dedicated to the support of numerous causes including providing access to clean, safe drinking water in underserved communities in Flint, MI.

"I am thrilled to join forces with ZenWTR, an exceptional brand with amazing product, that also shares my values and commitment to making a meaningful impact on the world, and I'm looking forward to working with them to inspire positive change," said Maxx Crosby.

"We're equally excited to partner with Maxx, as he brings a powerful blend of talent, passion, and purpose to our team. We are honored to have him on board as a brand ambassador and we believe his involvement will further elevate ZenWTR's presence in the market," said Lance Collins, Founder and CEO of ZenWTR.

As the sports world descends upon Maxx's hometown of Las Vegas this week, ZenWTR will be celebrating its partnership with the athlete by surprising and delighting football fans throughout the week with a series of ZenWTR x Maxx Crosby field activations, product sampling, prizes, and promotions. Fans should follow ZenWTR on Instagram @drinkzenwtr to learn more.

