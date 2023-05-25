NFL Sunday Ticket Continues to be Available to Commercial Establishments Nationwide Through DIRECTV

DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM and EverPass Media Reach a Multi-Year Agreement for Commercial Distribution via Satellite

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRECTV and EverPass Media, a media platform distributing premium live sports and entertainment content to commercial businesses, today announced a multi-year agreement making DIRECTV for BUSINESSSM a provider of NFL Sunday Ticket for commercial locations nationwide. The agreement is set to begin with the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

"DIRECTV for BUSINESS delivers a market-leading, consistent and reliable sports viewing experience to fans in more than 300,000 bars, restaurants and other commercial establishments across the United States. We're thrilled to partner with EverPass and continue carriage of NFL SUNDAY TICKET," said Mike Wittrock, DIRECTV Chief Sales and Service Officer.

"EverPass is creating a platform for commercial businesses that allows for seamless access to must-have live sports and entertainment content. We are pleased to partner with DIRECTV for BUSINESS in this multi-year agreement to deliver NFL SUNDAY TICKET," said Alex Kaplan, EverPass Chief Executive Officer.

DIRECTV for BUSINESS boasts a nationwide network of more than 300,000 commercial venues, casinos, restaurants, bars, hotel lounges, retail shops, and other venues.  In addition to NFL SUNDAY TICKET, DIRECTV for BUSINESS also distributes other premium content, including exclusive commercial rights for Major League Baseball's "Friday Night Baseball" and Major League Soccer's "MLS SEASON PASS" via Apple, as well as the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" via Prime Video.

EverPass Media is the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments starting with the 2023 NFL season.  EverPass is funded by RedBird Capital Partners with the NFL, through its strategic investment arm 32 Equity also having an equity investment.

For more information about DIRECTV for BUSINESS, visit https://www.directv.com/forbusiness/

About DIRECTV for BUSINESS

America's commercial video industry leader, DIRECTV for BUSINESS is the ultimate entertainment provider for businesses nationwide including hotels, sports bars, restaurants, private offices, salons, airlines, senior living communities and more. DIRECTV offers best-in-class content and service with scalable entertainment solutions for any size business. DIRECTV is a sports leader as a one-stop-shopping experience for sports fans thanks to our combination of local, regional, and national sports.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media, backed by RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League, is a media platform that distributes live sports and entertainment content to bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Founded in 2023, EverPass launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States. EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and businesses owners to create a a one-stop-shop for commercial distribution of premium live events.

SOURCE DIRECTV

