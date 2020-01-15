NFL Superstar Alum Charles Woodson to Intercept the Miami Food and Wine Scene During the Big Game Weekend with New Wine Brand 'Charles Woodson's Intercept'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the "Big Game" in Miami this year as well as the NFL's 100th anniversary, Charles Woodson, the future NFL Hall of Famer and current analyst and correspondent on Fox Sports will be serving up his new wines from his 'Charles Woodson's Intercept' collection at two marquee NFL Player events during the big game weekend. These events pair the finest chefs and their cuisine with some of the top wines in the country.

"I'm looking forward to sharing Intercept Wines with my former teammates and fans during the Big Game weekend. A lot of hard work goes into making a great wine. It requires that same type of dedication and discipline that goes into getting to the Super Bowl as an NFL player. It will be great to celebrate everyone's accomplishments this season here in Miami with Intercept," says Charles Woodson.

Woodson, a known wine enthusiast and maker himself, recently partnered with O'Neill Vintners to create 'Charles Woodson's Intercept'. Like Charles, the wines have already been racking up awards, including two 90+ scores from Wine Enthusiast. Proving to be quite the savvy businessman, Woodson is making this "play" at the Big Game directly on the heels of launching the brand in South Florida. With football and with wine, timing is everything for him.

On Thursday, January 30th, Charles Woodson and Intercept Wines will be joining the culinary elite, professional football and A-list celebrities under one roof, sponsoring the star-studded 6th Annual "Culinary Kickoff" at The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Charles Woodson will co-chair, along with ESPN's Sage Steele and NFL star Marshall Faulk. At this premiere event, the guests will mingle with chefs and star athletes at the social-fundraising event benefiting The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) and other local charities. The exclusive dining experience gathers legendary chefs, elite wineries, star athletes, celebrities, and epic musical guests to help raise funds for culinary students while kicking off the Big Game festivities. Celebrity chefs such as Charlie Palmer and Michael Mina will be paired with NFL legends like Charles Woodson and his Intercept Wine collection. Past attendees have included Michael Phelps, Tommy Lee, Terrel Owens, Aaron Rodgers, and Tony Romo.

Tickets: https://www.laneone.com/events/6th-annual-culinary-kickoff-and-after-party/e/DJ2S8P2N

On Sunday, February 2nd, Intercept Wines will wrap up the week by sponsoring The Players Tailgate. Known as #1 event to attend on Super Bowl Sunday and the biggest party of the weekend, The Players Tailgate features open premium and 5-star gourmet dishes. Described as a world class culinary experience, the 2020 The Players Tailgate will be hosted by America's most recognizable celebrity chef, Guy Fieri. Alongside Fieri cuisine will be prepared by top chefs Aaron May, Todd English, Antonia Lofasa, Ken Oringer, Jamie Bissonnette, and Akira Back. Charles Woodson and his Intercept Wines collection will join in the celebration as the events' exclusive wine sponsor. Proceeds benefit the NFL Alumni Association. Special performances and entertainment will take place on stage with ESPN's Sage Steele and Miami Heat's DJ Irie.

Tickets: https://bullseyeeventgroup.com/product/2020-players-tailgate-miami/

"For both the wine business and in football, if you want longevity, you must work hard. If you want to make a great wine that can stand the test of time, then you must put the time and the work into it," says Woodson. His Intercept Wines Collection new line of wines from Paso Robles and Monterey County that plans to bring Charles Woodson's passion for wine to every table in America. The collection includes a Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Blend, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay.

ABOUT CHARLES WOODSON:

Charles Woodson is an 18 year NFL veteran, former NFL Defensive MVP and Heisman Trophy winner. He is a Super Bowl champion and nine-time Pro Bowl defensive back. To date, he is the only primarily defensive player to win the Heisman, and he is the most recent player to win the Heisman who was not either a running back or quarterback.

ABOUT O'NEILL VINTNERS & DISTILLERS:

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers was founded in 2004 by entrepreneur and industry veteran, Jeff O'Neill. The family-owned and operated winery has grown to become one of the largest varietal wine and brandy producers in California with a reputation for producing high quality wines from the North Coast, Central Coast and Central Valley. For more information, please visit www.ONeillWine.com.

