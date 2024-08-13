NFL Superstar Cam Jordan Partners with Veteran Franchisee Andrew Feghali in Little Caesars Franchise Investment

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight-time NFL Pro Bowl Defensive End Cam Jordan is the newest partner in several Little Caesars franchises that were acquired this week by franchisees Andrew Feghali and Michael Khalil.

Since appearing in several Little Caesars television commercials, this investment marks the NFL superstar's first foray into restaurant franchising.

In addition to Jordan's NFL ties to the brand, he has been a longtime customer of Little Caesars, growing up visiting the chain in his hometown of Chandler, AZ.

"I am excited to announce my partnership with Little Caesars as a franchise investor," said Jordan. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with my commitment to community, entrepreneurship, and fostering growth opportunities. I am thrilled to join a business that has had such a longstanding impact in my life."

Andrew Feghali, Founder and CEO of AMF Restaurants, has been investing in Little Caesars for nearly 15 years, becoming one of the brand's largest domestic franchise owners. Feghali was introduced to Jordan through Jordan's interest in developing a larger relationship with the Little Caesars brand and conversations with CMO Greg Hamilton.

"Little Caesars is thrilled to welcome Cam Jordan as the newest partner in our franchise family. Cam's deep connection with the brand, along with his commitment to the communities we serve, makes him an ideal partner as we continue to expand our presence. Together with Andrew Feghali and Michael Khalil, we are confident that Cam will bring his passion and leadership to these new locations, helping us deliver even more value and satisfaction to our customers," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer of Little Caesars.

"Cam is our ideal partner; we both share a deep passion for the Little Caesars brand and a strong commitment to serving our communities. I am thrilled to welcome him aboard as we continue to grow our footprint with Little Caesars," said Andrew Feghali, franchisee and CEO of AMF Restaurants.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

About AMF Restaurants

Andrew Feghali is the Founder and CEO of AMF Restaurants. For more than 15 years, Feghali has grown his business portfolio to include nationally-recognized brands, including Little Caesars. A multi-unit restaurant operator, Feghali has been investing in Little Caesars for nearly 15 years, becoming one of the brand's largest domestic franchise owners. Over the years, he's also been honored by Little Caesars with several awards, including for operational excellence and innovative marketing tactics. Additionally, Feghali is the first franchisee of Dave's Hot Chicken, where he and his partners operate restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. They also have additional development agreements spanning across eleven states in total. More recently, Feghali joined the Jersey Mike's system with several locations opened and under development. Outside of his entrepreneurial ventures, Feghali serves on several Advisory Boards including LANDED, a technology company that supports restaurants in their hiring needs. Feghali resides in San Diego with his wife and two children and is an active member of Young President's Organization. Dr. Feghali holds a Master's degree from the University of San Diego's School of Business and a PhD from the University of San Diego's School of Education and Leadership Studies.

About Cam Jordan

Cam Jordan is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro selection and a nine-time captain with the New Orleans Saints. He is the all-time sack leader for the Saints with 117.5 sacks as he enters his fourteenth season. He is currently 23rd on the list of NFL all-time career sack leaders.

While Cam is better known for his prowess on the gridiron, his unrelenting commitment to the community is what makes him a true standout. He is respected both regionally and nationally for his community service, which is centered on education,

physical fitness and social justice causes. This has culminated in the Cam Jordan Foundation, focusing on positively impacting children's lives and improving the community through resources, youth development, and innovative experiences.

