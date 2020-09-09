COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, NFL players will appear as playable characters in Subway Surfers through a new group licensing partnership, it was announced today by SYBO Games, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and OneTeam Partners (OneTeam). The endless runner mobile game crossed three billion downloads worldwide in August and was the No.1 most downloaded mobile game in the U.S. on the App store for both games and apps this past July. OneTeam, the NFLPA's group licensing representative in the video game category, facilitated the deal.

NFL SUPERSTARS TAKE A RUN IN SUBWAY SURFERS

For three weeks, beginning September 10th, Subway Surfers gamers can unlock and play as some of the world's most famous runners. Six NFL players along with their names, numbers, images, and likenesses will be unlockable and playable as Subway Surfers in an American football-themed game event.

The players are Tom Brady (Quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Lamar Jackson (Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens), Patrick Mahomes (Quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs), Odell Beckham Jr. (Wide receiver, Cleveland Browns), Dak Prescott (Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys) and Saquon Barkley (Running back, New York Giants).

In addition, in-game hoverboards based on the six NFL player characters will be unlockable prizes.

"The partnership with the NFLPA and OneTeam marks yet another amazing milestone for us," said Naz Amarchi-Cuevas, SYBO Games' Chief Commercial Officer. "Coming just after we crossed three billion downloads, this collaboration is yet another first for Subway Surfers. The integration of the NFL stars, combined with our premium gaming experience and overall digital content will galvanize gaming and sports fans alike."

"The endless runner's storyline, the game's monthly visit to different cities and its all-around hip and diverse attributes, make Subway Surfers such a natural playing field for the NFLPA," said Steve Scebelo, Interim President, NFL Players Inc., the marketing and licensing arm of the NFLPA. "We're excited to offer both mobile gamers and football fans alike a truly one-of-a-kind experience by personifying NFL players in the world's most downloaded endless runner game."

"A unique collaboration between two popular global brands, and as we bolster the NFLPA roster of video gaming licensees, the value of bringing players into mainstream mobile games like Subway Surfers is an exciting enhancement of the fan experience," said Henry Lowenfels, Chief Product Officer, OneTeam Partners.

In August, Subway Surfers crossed three billion downloads globally and is currently leading the download charts in the United States as the most downloaded free game AND free app on iOS, per industry analyst Sensor Tower. It was named the most downloaded game of the decade in late 2019 by App Annie.

Originally conceived as an animation property in 2009, creators Sylvester Rishøj Jensen and Bodie Jahn-Mulliner won first prize for best animation movie about a cool character that hangs out at an old subway station, avoiding a grumpy inspector and his dog. Their short film gave birth to Subway Surfers, the mobile game in 2012.

About SYBO:

SYBO is a Danish mobile games developer founded in 2010, known for the massive mobile hit Subway Surfers (co-developed and published by Kiloo). Danish animation school graduates, Sylvester Rishøj Jensen and Bodie Jahn-Mulliner, founded SYBO in 2010 after winning 1st prize for best animation movie in 2009. Their short film gave birth to Subway Surfers. Today, the game is completely self-published by SYBO who continues to develop regular updates for Subway Surfers.

Subway Surfers topped 2019's most downloaded mobile game in the world. Subway Surfers has been downloaded more than 3 billion times since its launch. To find out more please visit http://sybogames.com.

About the NFL Players Association:

The National Football League Players Association ("NFLPA") is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players' interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement ("CBA") with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 NFL season.

About NFL Players Inc.:

NFL Players Inc., the licensing and marketing arm of the NFLPA, connects businesses to the power of NFL players. NFL Players Inc. creates customized business solutions for partners, through licensing, marketing strategy and player activations. For more information, please visit nflpa.com/players.

About OneTeam Partners:

Formed in November 2019, OneTeam Partners is a joint venture between the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and RedBird Capital. OneTeam helps athletes maximize the value of their name, image and likeness rights by transforming the way in which athletes interact with businesses across four verticals: group licensing, athlete marketing, content and venture investing. OneTeam represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the NFLPA, MLBPA, Major League Soccer Players Association, United States Women's National Team Players Association, Women's National Basketball Players Association, and United States Rugby Players Association.

Media Contact:

Sarah Gumina

GennComm for SYBO

T: (310) 714-0350

[email protected]

Related Images

nfl-pa-subway-surfers.png

NFL PA + Subway Surfers

NFL SUPERSTARS TAKE A RUN IN SUBWAY SURFERS

SOURCE SYBO Games