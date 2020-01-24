NFL Tipsters take on the 2020 Super Bowl - Multibrands

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, February 2nd, about 100 million Americans will get in front of the TV to watch who will be crowned champions of the Super Bowl LIV. The grand NFL final is by far the biggest US sports event, and the biggest also when it comes to sports betting.



"The 2020 Super Bowl is largely a tale of contrasts, of opposites, and of very different philosophies with individually successful results. Both teams feature an abundance of young talent, and the strikingly dissimilar playstyles between quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo may well help shape the future of the modern player," says sports betting editor Joel Hinz.



On events of this calibre, the sheer amount of information makes it hard to know where to start. All major portals, bookmakers and social media accounts are stacked with information and previews, all taking their pick on whether the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City Chiefs will take home this the 54th edition of the Super Bowl. ThePlayer.com has gone to great lengths to hunt down and organise all necessary information in one complete betting guide for the 2020 Super Bowl.



When, where and how? Stats, odds and best betting lines. This guide has it all.

