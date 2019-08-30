NFL to Launch Inspire Change Apparel and Songs of the Season Through Its Social Justice Platform Inspire Change; Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody Named Inspire Change Advocates
Inspire Change Advocates Will Perform During Free Concert at NFL Kickoff Experience presented by EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL '20 in Chicago's Grant Park on September 5
Aug 30, 2019, 10:34 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the NFL and Roc Nation announced the launch of Inspire Change apparel and Songs of the Season as part of their new partnership. Inspire Change apparel, a new social enterprise model, will fund and support Inspire Change programs across the country.
Proceeds from this venture will support organizations committed to the key priorities of Inspire Change: education and economic empowerment, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform. The Inspire Change apparel line, designed by artists, will be available later in the 2019 season.
Songs of the Season is a multi-tier, season-long initiative that will highlight superstars and emerging artists of all genres. Songs of the Season will showcase musicians that will create and deliver a song to be integrated in all NFL promotions each month during the season. The songs will debut during an in-game broadcast and will be simultaneously released to all digital streaming platforms (DSPs) worldwide. All proceeds from the songs will go toward Inspire Change.
Meek Mill, Meghan Trainor and Rapsody will be the first Inspire Change advocates of the 2019 NFL Season and will perform a free concert at the NFL Kickoff Experience presented by EA SPORTS MADDEN NFL '20 in Chicago's Grant Park on Thursday, September 5. Also performing will be Chicago-based DJ Pharris. A portion of Meek Mill and Meghan Trainor's performance will be featured in simulcast coverage of the 40-minute pregame show from Chicago from 7:30 – 8:10 PM ET on NBC and NFL Network.
Following Meek Mill and Meghan Trainor's performance, fans are encouraged to stay at Grant Park for the NFL KICKOFF WATCH PARTY as the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears.
